VIDEO | Ryan Garcia chugs beer on the scale after missing weight for Devin Haney boxing match

It seems that Ryan Garcia doesn’t care about missing weight for his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Tomorrow night on DAZN pay-per-view, ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ are set to collide. The two are former amateur rivals who met six times, splitting the series at 3 victories each. They were expected to meet as professionals this weekend, in a 12-round bout with Devin Haney’s WBC super lightweight title on the line.

Instead, Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia will be a non-title affair. Earlier today, the latter missed weight by over three pounds. Due to a handshake deal the two made this week, Garcia will be paying Haney $1.5 million for the massive weight miss. During the presser earlier this week, ‘KingRy’ agreed to pay $500,000 for every pound of a potential weight miss.

However, the lost money doesn’t really bother Ryan Garcia. At the ceremonial weigh-ins hours after missing weight, the young boxer headed to the scale. Along with him, was a beer. When Garcia hopped on the scale, he decided to just chug it. The moment was just one of many this week, that have shown that the young boxer doesn’t seem to be in the right mindset.

After chugging the beer, Ryan Garcia went face-to-face with Devin Haney, and the two had a heated face-off. Whatever mutual respect the two had from their amateurs seemingly went away in the build-up to the fight. After weighing in, Garcia had an interview with Ariel Helwani where he discussed the weight miss.

“I just said ‘Meet me in the center of the ring like you said’. I gave you your money.” Ryan Garcia stated in a pre-fight interview on-stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins. “You better give my f*cking money. Meet me in the center of the ring, let’s f*cking do it. Enough of that funny business, we’ve got a fight tomorrow man f*ck! Man, I did my best to make this weight, I put myself through hell.”

The crowd began booing, to which Garcia responded: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, suck my d*ck. At the end of the day, I’m the best fighter here! I’m going to knock him out and everyone is going to be cheering, watch. [I had to] give him $1.5 million but that’s light work for me. Come on now. I was drinking a nice ass beer [on stage] that s*it was fire. Let’s go.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have in the fight tomorrow? Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney?