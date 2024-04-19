Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Sergio Pettis 2 announced for RIZIN 47 in June

By Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2024

Kyoji Horiguchi will get the chance to avenge a loss to Sergio Pettis later this summer in RIZIN.

Kyoji Horiguchi, Sergio Pettis

‘The Typhoon’ is fresh off a rematch with Makoto Takahashi at RIZIN 45 in December. That fight was his second in a row with the Japanese fighter, previously fighting to a no-contest in July that ended in an eye poke. In the second bout, Kyoji Horiguchi wasted no time, securing a second-round submission victory.

In the process, Kyoji Horiguchi won RIZIN flyweight gold. Despite some speculation that he would head to the UFC afterward, he’s seemingly decided to stay in Japan. Earlier today, it was announced that Horiguchi will face former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis at RIZIN 47 on June 9th.

The announcement was made, alongside a slew of other bouts on social media. Despite Kyoji Horiguchi winning flyweight gold his last time out, this rematch will be happening at 135 pounds. For Sergio Pettis, he will get the chance to go 2-0 against the current champion, in his first fight in the RIZIN ring.

The two first met at Bellator 272 in December 2021. That fight was largely dominated by Kyoji Horiguchi, and he was leading on the scorecards heading into the championship rounds. However, in round four, Sergio Pettis handed the Japanese star a knockout loss after a brutal spinning backfist.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL ADDRESSES JAKE PAUL OVER TALK OF A POTENTIAL PFL FIGHT: “I’D KICK YOUR F*CKING KNEECAP OFF YOUR FRAGILE BODY”

Sergio Pettis, Bellator, Kyoji Horiguchi

Sergio Pettis KO’s Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Sergio Pettis official for RIZIN 47 on June 9th in Tokyo

While Kyoji Horiguchi has had a lot of success lately, Sergio Pettis hasn’t fought much since their 2021 bout. After winning the Bellator bantamweight title, ‘The Phenom’ spent a year out of action. Pettis returned to the cage to hand Patricio Pitbull a unanimous decision defeat in June 2023. That defeat prevented the Brazilian from winning gold in a historic third weight class.

However, Sergio Pettis later lost his bantamweight title to Patchy Mix last November, suffering a second-round submission defeat. Six months later, he will get the chance to return against a familiar foe in the RIZIN ring. Pettis’ rematch with Kyoji Horiguchi will be the first fight away from Bellator since 2019.

However, Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Sergio Pettis 2 was not the only fight announced earlier today. RIZIN officials also announced a clash between former champions, as Juan Archuleta and Kleber Koike Erbst will collide. 145-pounders Karshyga Dautbek and Tetsuya Seki will meet on June 9th as well.

What do you make of this RIZIN fight announcement? Who do you have in this rematch? Kyoji Horiguchi or Sergio Pettis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kyoji Horiguchi RIZIN FF Sergio Pettis

Related

Akebono Taro

Former RIZIN fighter and one-time Royce Gracie opponent Akebono Taro passes away at 54

Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2024
Dana White, Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Nobuyuki Sakakibara

RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara meets with Dana White, teases announcement: "Stay tuned!"

Josh Evanoff - February 8, 2024

It seems that RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara and UFC executive Dana White have something cooking.

Kyoji Horiguchi
RIZIN FF

Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly eyes UFC return weeks after winning RIZIN flyweight title

Josh Evanoff - January 11, 2024

RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly plans to return to the UFC.

Juan Archuleta, Patchy Mix
Juan Archuleta

RIZIN champion Juan Archuleta calls for rematch with Bellator's Patchy Mix: "Only guy to beat him"

Josh Evanoff - December 29, 2023

RIZIN bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta is ready for a rematch with Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix.

Nobuyuki Sakaibara and Scott Coker
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

RIZIN's Nobuyuki Sakakibara open to PFL co-promotion after Bellator sale: "Doors always open"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara is open to working with PFL and Donn Davis, but it will take some time.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara and Anderson Silva

RIZIN's Nobuyuki Sakakibara confirms talks with Anderson Silva for retirement bout: "We're always open"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023
Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix reflects on tough upbringing after Bellator 301 title win: “I come from absolutely nothing, man”

Zain Bando - November 18, 2023

Friday night at Wintrust Arena was Patchy Mix’s crowing achievement.

Sergio Pettis, Patchy Mix, Bellator 301, Results, Bellator
Patchy Mix

Sergio Pettis reacts following title loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 301: "It's your time now"

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Sergio Pettis has reacted after losing his bantamweight world title to Patchy Mix at last night’s Bellator 301 event.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Patchy Mix

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Live Results And Highlights

Zain Bando - November 17, 2023

Now that all 32 fighters have weighed in, Bellator 301 is official for tonight at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The final Bellator event in the history of Showtime Sports features two title fights plus a highly-anticipated lightweight Grand Prix semifinal bout.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Patchy Mix

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Weigh-In Results: 1 fighter misses weight

Zain Bando - November 16, 2023

Bellator 301 takes place Friday night from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., as it is the promotion’s third trip back to “The Windy City” in one year and its second of 2023.