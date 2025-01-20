Henry Cejudo calls Merab Dvalishvili the bantamweight GOAT following UFC 311 performance: ‘You have to, man’
Henry Cejudo is giving Merab Dvalishvili the ultimate praise following UFC 311.
Dvalishvili opened a lot of eyes when his first UFC Bantamweight Championship defense was over. The Georgian champion put his gold at stake against the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov. While the challenger had a strong start in the fight, it was Dvalishvili who proved to have the superior conditioning and his grappling was on point against tough opposition. Dvalishvili walked out of the Intuit Dome with his 135-pound gold secured.
Dvalishvili’s resume has been impressive enough for Cejudo to call him the greatest MMA bantamweight of all time.
Merab Dvalishvili Earns Bantamweight GOAT Status, Says Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo has been at the mountain top in two weight classes. One of those division was bantamweight. Having shared the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili and witnessing his body of work, “Triple C” is comfortable calling his former foe the 135-pound GOAT. Here’s what he said on the latest episode of “Pound 4 Pound w/Kamaru & Henry.”
“You have to, man,” Cejudo said. “[Petr] Yan, [Sean] O’Malley, Cejudo, Umar, [Marlon] Moraes, [Jose] Aldo, I mean, he’s fought everybody, dude. He’s beat everybody in this division, you could say in their prime. You just can, man. Merab is the bantamweight GOAT, at least in my eyes. He only has one title defense, but the people who he has beaten is great. Great top five resume maybe in UFC period right now.”
What’s next for Dvalishvili will be a story to watch in the coming months, but for now, fans are dazzled by the bantamweight champion’s performance against Nurmagomedov.
