Henry Cejudo calls Merab Dvalishvili the bantamweight GOAT following UFC 311 performance: ‘You have to, man’

Merab Dvalishvili Earns Bantamweight GOAT Status, Says Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has been at the mountain top in two weight classes. One of those division was bantamweight. Having shared the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili and witnessing his body of work, “Triple C” is comfortable calling his former foe the 135-pound GOAT. Here’s what he said on the latest episode of “Pound 4 Pound w/Kamaru & Henry.”

“You have to, man,” Cejudo said. “[Petr] Yan, [Sean] O’Malley, Cejudo, Umar, [Marlon] Moraes, [Jose] Aldo, I mean, he’s fought everybody, dude. He’s beat everybody in this division, you could say in their prime. You just can, man. Merab is the bantamweight GOAT, at least in my eyes. He only has one title defense, but the people who he has beaten is great. Great top five resume maybe in UFC period right now.”

What’s next for Dvalishvili will be a story to watch in the coming months, but for now, fans are dazzled by the bantamweight champion’s performance against Nurmagomedov.

