Nate Diaz jabs Jorge Masvidal after ‘Gamebred’ cries foul over boxing match scorecards
There remains no love between former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after their battle in the boxing ring last weekend.
Diaz defeated Masvidal by majority decision on Saturday in Anaheim. He picked up his first professional boxing win after a loss to Jake Paul in August.
It was Diaz’s first combat sports win of any kind since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. After defeating Masvidal, Diaz remains intent on returning to the UFC to potentially challenge for a title.
In the aftermath of their boxing match, Masvidal questioned the judges’ scorecards, believing he did enough to earn the victory. He landed more total strikes in the boxing match statistically, but Diaz was more efficient with his punches as the fight played out.
After getting word of Masvidal’s post-fight remarks, Diaz decided to poke fun at him on social media.
Nate Diaz gets the latest laugh in Jorge Masvidal rivalry
In a recent Instagram post, Diaz appeared to respond to Masvidal’s post-fight gripes.
View this post on Instagram
“Bitch plz,” Diaz posted.
Diaz and Masvidal could potentially meet again down the line. Masvidal pitched a possible trilogy against Diaz in either MMA or boxing before their careers end.
Moving forward, Diaz has his eyes on some of the top UFC names, including UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Conor McGregor. The McGregor UFC trilogy remains firmly on the table, and both sides have expressed interest in making it come to fruition.
Masvidal, meanwhile, has lost five consecutive fights overall since defeating Diaz for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. He could potentially return to the boxing ring for this latest chapter of his career.
Diaz and Masvidal are two of the biggest stars in UFC history, and tensions remain thick between the two sides. If a trilogy between them takes place, expect more fireworks in the looming buildup.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz UFC