Nate Diaz jabs Jorge Masvidal after ‘Gamebred’ cries foul over boxing match scorecards

There remains no love between former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after their battle in the boxing ring last weekend.

Diaz defeated Masvidal by majority decision on Saturday in Anaheim. He picked up his first professional boxing win after a loss to Jake Paul in August.

It was Diaz’s first combat sports win of any kind since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. After defeating Masvidal, Diaz remains intent on returning to the UFC to potentially challenge for a title.

In the aftermath of their boxing match, Masvidal questioned the judges’ scorecards, believing he did enough to earn the victory. He landed more total strikes in the boxing match statistically, but Diaz was more efficient with his punches as the fight played out.

After getting word of Masvidal’s post-fight remarks, Diaz decided to poke fun at him on social media.