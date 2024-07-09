Liam Harrison claims he would have “body-bagged” Jonathan Haggerty 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024

Liam Harrison has asserted that a matchup against Jonathan Haggerty during his prime years would have been a routine victory.

Liam Harrison

The 38-year-old veteran thinks that the two-sport ONE World Champion would have been no match for him at the peak of his career.

“The Hitman” pointed to Haggerty’s recent defense of his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title in February. There, he battled Felipe Lobo.

In that bout, “The General” faced a tough predicament against the Brazilian challenger. Lobo knocked him down in the first round, but Haggerty showed resilience and rallied back to finish Lobo in the third round.

Harrison is adamant that had he been in Lobo’s place, the outcome would have been drastically different.

“Look at his fight with Lobo. They didn’t hurt him in the first round the way Lobo did. I punch two or three times as hard as Lobo, that’s f****d. I’m faster, I’m stronger, I’m more aggressive, and I’m more ferocious,” he told Sky Sports MMA Club.

“If I had gotten Haggerty hurt in the first round like Lobo did, I’d body-bagged him and he’d be gone.”

Despite this confident claim, Harrison has not lost his respect for his English compatriot.

“I think he’s a very, very dangerous young man, he’s an exciting fighter to watch,” Harrison said of Haggerty.

Liam Harrison, Jonathan Haggerty to share spotlight at ONE 168

Both Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty will try to hoist the United Kingdom’s flag aloft at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

This U.S. primetime event emanates live from the 21,000-seat Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Harrison makes his return from a two-year layoff by taking on Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.

Meanwhile, Haggerty puts his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

