Liam Harrison claims he would have “body-bagged” Jonathan Haggerty 

Liam Harrison has asserted that a matchup against Jonathan Haggerty during his prime years would have been a routine victory.

The 38-year-old veteran thinks that the two-sport ONE World Champion would have been no match for him at the peak of his career.

“The Hitman” pointed to Haggerty’s recent defense of his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title in February. There, he battled Felipe Lobo.

In that bout, “The General” faced a tough predicament against the Brazilian challenger. Lobo knocked him down in the first round, but Haggerty showed resilience and rallied back to finish Lobo in the third round.

Harrison is adamant that had he been in Lobo’s place, the outcome would have been drastically different.

“Look at his fight with Lobo. They didn’t hurt him in the first round the way Lobo did. I punch two or three times as hard as Lobo, that’s f****d. I’m faster, I’m stronger, I’m more aggressive, and I’m more ferocious,” he told Sky Sports MMA Club.

“If I had gotten Haggerty hurt in the first round like Lobo did, I’d body-bagged him and he’d be gone.”

Despite this confident claim, Harrison has not lost his respect for his English compatriot.

“I think he’s a very, very dangerous young man, he’s an exciting fighter to watch,” Harrison said of Haggerty.