Nate Diaz has New Orleans assault case dropped by DA

By Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

The Orleans Parish District Attorney announced they will not pursue criminal charges against Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz

Earlier this year, Diaz was involved in a street brawl on Bourbon Street following a Misfits boxing event. Video surfaced of Diaz getting into a scuffle with social media influencer and boxer Rodney Peterson. The former UFC star ended up choking Peterson unconsious and ended up turning himself in to the New Orleans Police Department and was booked on a felony second-degree battery charge in April.

Now, on Monday, Zach Rosenfield who represents Nate Diaz, released a statement to ESPN revealing the DA informed them that all charges against Diaz were dropped.

“Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate’s actions were 100 percent in self defense,” Rosenfield stated. “It was clear on the video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after. Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so. We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it.”

Following Zach Rosenfield’s statement, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office confirmed that all charges against Nate Diaz were dropped.

Nate Diaz made his boxing debut back in August and lost by decision to Jake Paul. He was able to take the boxing match against Paul after fighitng out his UFC contract. In his final UFC bout, Diaz submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourh-round in the main event of UFC 279. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid. On the losing streak, he lost to Leon Edwards by decision and Jorge Masvidal by dcotor stoppage for the BMF belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Nate Diaz UFC

