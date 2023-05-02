search
Nate Diaz UFC

Nate Diaz set for court hearing in June for involvement in New Orleans street fight

By Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz will be heading to a New Orleans court in June.

MMAFighting revealed that Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 27 at 3 p.m. in New Orleans for his involvement in a brawl that occurred on Bourbon Street. Diaz is facing second-degree battery charges which carry a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor” and/or up to a $2,000 fine.

At KSI’s Misfits event, Diaz was seen throwing a water bottle at someone and then after the event, an altercation happened. During the street fight, Diaz was seen on camera choking Rodney Peterson unconscious and letting him fall to the street.

After the video went viral, the New Orleans Police issued a warrant for Diaz’s arrest, and he later turned himself in. But, after posting bail, Nate Diaz’s team claimed the UFC veteran was acting in self-defense.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense,” Zach Rosenfield, Diaz’s representative said in a statement.

Currently, Nate Diaz is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. Yet, even with this incident, both Diaz and Paul’s camp have confirmed this won’t impact the fight as a press conference is still scheduled for May 9.

Diaz ended his UFC tenure with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 which was the last fight on his deal. The Stockton native went 16-11 in the Octagon and has notable wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone, and Michael Johnson among others.

What did you make of Nate Diaz choking Rodney Peterson unconscious during the street fight in New Orleans?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

