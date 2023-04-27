search
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz turns himself in to New Orleans police following felony battery charge

By Susan Cox - April 27, 2023
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has turned himself in to New Orleans police following the felony battery charge against him.

Diaz was in New Orleans on Friday April 21st supporting his teammate, Chris Avila, at a Misfits Boxing event, MF & DAZN X Series 6. Avila defeated Paul Bamba via unanimous decision.

It was following the event that Diaz found himself in a street brawl on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. A video surfaced showing the former UFC star choking a man into unconsciousness. That man, identified as Rodney Peterson Jr., subsequently pressed charges for second-degree battery against Diaz. Peterson is known for being a Logan Paul lookalike.

The New Orleans police department issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz this past Monday, April 24th.

Diaz, 38, turned himself in early this morning, Thursday, April 27th. Apparently, with his attorney by his side, Diaz was booked and remained in custody in the Orleans Parish Justice Centre for a few hours before being released after posting a $10,000.00 bond.

Zach Rosenfield, Diaz’s representative offered the following statement:

“Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10AM CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

Apparently, according to Rosenfield, now that bond has been posted, Nate Diaz has:

“Full permission from the court to resume travel, which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

Should Diaz be found guilty of the charges he could face up to eight years in prison and/or a $2,000.00 fine.

It was earlier this month that a major announcement came out advising Nate Diaz would be making his boxing debut to fight Jake Paul in a match slated to take place on Saturday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas.

There is now some uncertainty as to whether or not that bout will take place, given Diaz’s current legal predicament.

Obviously, according to team Diaz, Nate was acting in self-defence and is therefore not at fault for the alleged assault.

Do you believe that Nate Diaz should be held accountable for what took place on Bourbon street?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

