Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the “perfect” matchup for Colby Covington: “I think we are gonna have a new champion”

Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the ‘perfect’ matchup for Colby Covington.

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada has a stacked line-up.

The main event welterweight title bout will feature current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) getting in the cage with Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Edwards, 32, has not had a loss in the Octagon since December of 2015 when he was upset by Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA).

Covington, 35, has had a mixed bag as of late, sporting 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 fights in the cage. ‘Chaos’ most recent defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 272.

Henry Cejudo is weighing in on the upcoming title fight and sharing his prediction of the outcome.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, that Cejudo shared his thoughts on the upcoming battle between Covington and Edwards saying:

“I think it’s a great matchup for him. I think Kamaru Usman, when he lost the second matchup, he was playing more of a game of trying to strike. He wasn’t using his wrestling. In the first fight… he was winning that fight. He was fighting the best fight you could possibly think; very tactical, very strategic, taking this dude down, ground-and-pounding him.”

Continuing the 36-year-old gave his prediction of who will emerge champion saying (h/t MMANews):

“The thing with Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, Colby Covington just has one style, and that style is to just wrestle, to hug you. Yeah, his fight style is boring. He will just hug your legs. But Colby does finish people… This matchup is perfect for Colby. I think we are gonna have a new champion. I don’t think Leon Edwards’ takedown defense will be enough (against) a guy like Colby Covington.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo’s assessment?

Who are you predicting will emerge victorious at UFC 296?

