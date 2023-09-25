Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the “perfect” matchup for Colby Covington: “I think we are gonna have a new champion”

By Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the ‘perfect’ matchup for Colby Covington.

Henry Cejudo, Dana White, Valentina Shevchenko, Ali Abdelaziz

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada has a stacked line-up.

The main event welterweight title bout will feature current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) getting in the cage with Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Edwards, 32, has not had a loss in the Octagon since December of 2015 when he was upset by Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA).

Covington, 35, has had a mixed bag as of late, sporting 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 fights in the cage. ‘Chaos’ most recent defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 272.

Henry Cejudo is weighing in on the upcoming title fight and sharing his prediction of the outcome.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, that Cejudo shared his thoughts on the upcoming battle between Covington and Edwards saying:

“I think it’s a great matchup for him. I think Kamaru Usman, when he lost the second matchup, he was playing more of a game of trying to strike. He wasn’t using his wrestling. In the first fight… he was winning that fight. He was fighting the best fight you could possibly think; very tactical, very strategic, taking this dude down, ground-and-pounding him.”

Continuing the 36-year-old gave his prediction of who will emerge champion saying (h/t MMANews):

“The thing with Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, Colby Covington just has one style, and that style is to just wrestle, to hug you. Yeah, his fight style is boring. He will just hug your legs. But Colby does finish people… This matchup is perfect for Colby. I think we are gonna have a new champion. I don’t think Leon Edwards’ takedown defense will be enough (against) a guy like Colby Covington.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo’s assessment?

Who are you predicting will emerge victorious at UFC 296?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Colby Covington Henry Cejudo Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Johnny Eblen, Leon Edwards, Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299, Results

Coach Dave Lovell slams Johnny Eblen for spitting on Fabian Edwards following Bellator 299 win: “Be prepared to take the consequences”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum
Sean Brady

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum slated for UFC fight night event in December

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

A welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Kelvin Gastelum is in the works for a UFC fight night event in December.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Bisping explains why Tony Ferguson fight is a “lose-lose” situation for Paddy Pimblett: “It's a really, really tough spot for Paddy”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Michael Bisping is explaining why the newly announced Tony Ferguson fight is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for Paddy Pimblett.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Former UFC champion blasts Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating after the Rafael Fiziev injury: “Lame asf”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has hit out at Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating his win over Rafael Fiziev.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley has an opponent in mind if Marlon Vera rematch fails to come to fruition: "I don't know why everyone thinks I'm scared"

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has another opponent in mind in case he doesn’t end up fighting Marlon Vera next.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293

Khamzat Chimaev shares his thoughts on newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He works hard, deserves it”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in New Zealand

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya pled guilty to a drunk driving charge on Monday in New Zealand.

Loopy Godinez
UFC

Loopy Godinez was "shocked" Elise Reed didn't tap from her armbar, hopes for ranked opponent next to "prove I belong"

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2023

Loopy Godinez had a ton of confidence heading into her Noche UFC fight against Elise Reed.

Johnny Eblen Bellator 299
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen had a heated moment with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but the beef has quickly subsided.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez
Rashad Evans

Rashad Evans reflects on consoling Michelle Waterson-Gomez following heartbreaking UFC Vegas 79 loss

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Rashad Evans has detailed the emotional moment he had with Michelle Waterson-Gomez during the UFC Vegas 79 card.