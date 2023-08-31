Photos | Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst comeback rumors

By Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst rumors of a possible UFC comeback.

Nick Diaz, UFC 261

The 4o-year-old Diaz, older brother of Nate Diaz, has taken to Instagram posting new pictures of himself in seemingly peak physical condition.

The photos were captioned ‘Working’.

Nick Diaz is currently training alongside UFC heavyweight, Derrick Lewis. Of the pictures shared, one shows Diaz and Lewis running alongside one another.

Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA) last fought and defeated Marcos Rogerio De Lima (21-9 MMA) via TKO in July of this year at UFC 291.

As for whether or not Nick Diaz will re-enter the Octagon, only time will tell, but one this is for sure, with a 6-pack, and looking trim and buff, he’s in perhaps the best shape of his career.

It was earlier this year that Diaz told an ‘Inside Fighting’ reporter:

“I’m asking to fight as soon as possible. Not Jon Jones though… yeah, something like that (Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira). I always want to fight the best, you know? Not coming at Jon Jones or anything.”

Nick Diaz stepped away from active competition back in 2015 after his no-contest bout with Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA). The fight was deemed a no-contest by the NSAC as both fighters failed drug tests.

Returning to the cage in September of 2021 at UFC 266, Diaz (26-10 MMA) was defeated by Robbie Lawler (30-16 MMA) via TKO in their highly anticipated rematch.

Would you like to see Nick Diaz return to the Octagon? Who would you like his opponent to be?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

