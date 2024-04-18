Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Last weekend, Alex Pereira did something special. In the main event of UFC 300, he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of their UFC light heavyweight title. It was an emphatic win, and it reaffirmed the Brazilian’s position as one of the most must-watch fighters in mixed martial arts.

Now, of course, the focus has turned to the future. Pereira himself has suggested a move up to heavyweight, whereas others want to see what he can continue to do at 205 pounds.

RELATED: John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

On a recent podcast, Sonnen weighed in on what could take him to GOAT status.

Sonnen’s Pereira prediction

“I look at Alex Pereira. That’s an amateur; he has an amateur’s record,” Sonnen said on “The Fighter and The Kid” podcast. “He’s done it 12 times now. He’s only done it eight in the octagon but within those eight, he’s captured two world titles, and he’s beaten five world champions. And if I was to tell you that Alex Pereira – who’s never had a wrestling match, he’s never had a grappling match, he is not a black belt – is the greatest to have ever done it, you would roll your eyes.

“But if he became champ-champ-champ, and he is the first person ever that could actually do it, we stand back and go, ‘He actually might be able to.’ If he did that, we’re not out having a conversation on who the GOAT is. We will just refer to him as the GOAT. …Think of how great Georges St-Pierre is but you know he won 70, 185, but none of us thought he could go up to 205. Or Daniel Cormier, when he gets the heavyweight, the light heavyweight but we knew he couldn’t make the weight class of 185. It’s one of those things where a guy can only go so far.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with this theory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Chael Sonnen UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje

Kamaru Usman claims eye pokes 'altered the outcome' of Max Holloway's KO win at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024
Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 300
Herb Dean

John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Longtime MMA referee John McCarthy says Herb Dean did everything right in the UFC 300 main event.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge who scored fight for Charles Oliveira apologized in a phone call: "He was going to kill my career!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan says the lone judge who scored his UFC 300 fight in Charles Oliveira’s favor admitted afterward that he made a mistake.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry says the UFC told him he 'can't beat Top 5 guys' in recent phone call inquiring about desired comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Mike Perry says he was close to making a UFC comeback before negotiations with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell went south.

Jiří Procházka, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill's post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks' notice at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka didn’t take long to respond to Jamahal Hill’s recent callout after UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira thought Arman Tsarukyan "went out" from D'Arce choke late in third round at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reveals prediction for UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor: "I'd like to keep it on the feet"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

Michael Chandler believes that he will finish Conor McGregor in the second round at UFC 303 later this year.

Ilia Topuria, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria reveals details of run-in with Sean O'Malley at UFC 300 after recent fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

UFC titleholders Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley came face-to-face at UFC 300 after recent back-and-forths about a potential super fight.

Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal dismisses Khamzat Chimaev's criticism of UFC 300 performance: "Who were you fighting at 5-0?"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal believes he’ll be a -1000 favorite in a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

Tom Aspinall announces UFC 304 return in Manchester: "Waiting for my opponent to accept"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is set to return to Manchester later this year.