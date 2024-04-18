Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira did something special. In the main event of UFC 300, he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of their UFC light heavyweight title. It was an emphatic win, and it reaffirmed the Brazilian’s position as one of the most must-watch fighters in mixed martial arts.

Now, of course, the focus has turned to the future. Pereira himself has suggested a move up to heavyweight, whereas others want to see what he can continue to do at 205 pounds.

RELATED: John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

On a recent podcast, Sonnen weighed in on what could take him to GOAT status.