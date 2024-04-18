Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.
Last weekend, Alex Pereira did something special. In the main event of UFC 300, he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of their UFC light heavyweight title. It was an emphatic win, and it reaffirmed the Brazilian’s position as one of the most must-watch fighters in mixed martial arts.
Now, of course, the focus has turned to the future. Pereira himself has suggested a move up to heavyweight, whereas others want to see what he can continue to do at 205 pounds.
RELATED: John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”
On a recent podcast, Sonnen weighed in on what could take him to GOAT status.
Sonnen’s Pereira prediction
“I look at Alex Pereira. That’s an amateur; he has an amateur’s record,” Sonnen said on “The Fighter and The Kid” podcast. “He’s done it 12 times now. He’s only done it eight in the octagon but within those eight, he’s captured two world titles, and he’s beaten five world champions. And if I was to tell you that Alex Pereira – who’s never had a wrestling match, he’s never had a grappling match, he is not a black belt – is the greatest to have ever done it, you would roll your eyes.
“But if he became champ-champ-champ, and he is the first person ever that could actually do it, we stand back and go, ‘He actually might be able to.’ If he did that, we’re not out having a conversation on who the GOAT is. We will just refer to him as the GOAT. …Think of how great Georges St-Pierre is but you know he won 70, 185, but none of us thought he could go up to 205. Or Daniel Cormier, when he gets the heavyweight, the light heavyweight but we knew he couldn’t make the weight class of 185. It’s one of those things where a guy can only go so far.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with this theory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Chael Sonnen UFC