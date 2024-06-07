Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl
Jorge Masvidal didn’t take long to speak out after his and Nate Diaz’s teams threw hands at their Thursday pre-fight press conference.
Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled to meet in the boxing ring on July 6, almost five years since their UFC 244 BMF clash. Masvidal defeated Diaz by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) to win the inaugural BMF belt.
The latest Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 pre-fight press conference abruptly ended when members of the two fighters’ teams sparked an all-out brawl. Masvidal’s trainer, Jorge Capetillo, was among those involved in the viral incident.
You can watch the brawl below.
It didn’t take long for Masvidal to send a pointed message to Diaz following the brawl.
Jorge Masvidal speaks out after viral press conference brawl
In a recent tweet, Masvidal jabbed Diaz using one of his early career losses.
At least I didn’t tap like a bitch pic.twitter.com/BqnOZsfudI
— Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) June 6, 2024
“At least I didn’t tap like a bitch,” Masvidal tweeted just hours after the incident.
The Diaz fight that Masvidal is referring to above is the Stockton star’s submission loss to Hermes França at WEC 24. A fight later, Diaz would win The Ultimate Fighter 5 lightweight tournament.
Masvidal and Diaz are two of the biggest names in UFC history after their legendary runs in the Octagon. Their rivalry helped launch the BMF tradition and a belt recently won by Max Holloway at UFC 300.
Both Masvidal and Diaz are looking to get back in the win column and potentially return to the UFC. In the meantime, the two former UFC welterweight rivals will make their second professional boxing appearances.
Masvidal retired from MMA after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Diaz, meanwhile, parted ways with the UFC after a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Tempers flared in Anaheim on Thursday between Diaz and Masvidal, and it appears the pre-fight buildup could get more eventful before it dwindles.
