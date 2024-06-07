Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Jorge Masvidal didn’t take long to speak out after his and Nate Diaz’s teams threw hands at their Thursday pre-fight press conference.

Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled to meet in the boxing ring on July 6, almost five years since their UFC 244 BMF clash. Masvidal defeated Diaz by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) to win the inaugural BMF belt.

The latest Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 pre-fight press conference abruptly ended when members of the two fighters’ teams sparked an all-out brawl. Masvidal’s trainer, Jorge Capetillo, was among those involved in the viral incident.

You can watch the brawl below.

It didn’t take long for Masvidal to send a pointed message to Diaz following the brawl.