Henry Cejudo says it’s his fault Jose Aldo is fighting for the title at UFC 251

Henry Cejudo says it’s his fault Jose Aldo will be fighting for the bantamweight title at UFC 251.

Cejudo called out Aldo for his first title defense and got his wish. He was set to fight the Brazilian on May 9 at UFC 250 in Brazil. Yet, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Aldo fight was ultimately scrapped as he was replaced by Dominick Cruz.

“Triple C” then scored a TKO win over Cruz and shockingly announced his retirement from the sport. The UFC then quickly booked Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant belt. Cejudo believes it is his fault the Brazilian is still getting a title shot despite being a two-fight losing skid and being 0-1 at bantamweight.

“It’s really my fault. It’s my fault that Jose Aldo is fighting for the belt because that’s who I was originally supposed to fight [before] Dominick,” Henry Cejudo said on Joe Rogan’s Podcast. “But, this whole COVID thing happened, so Aldo was gonna fight for the title. Then it’s like you can’t do that to him, so the UFC, they stuck to their word. And they gave him the title shot. At least that’s what I think.”

If it was up to Henry Cejudo, he says it should be Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the vacant belt. But, the former champ has questions on just how good the Russian is as he doesn’t think his level of competition is that good.

“Even somebody like Petr Yan, how dangerous is he? Yeah, he beat Urijah but Uirjah has been out for a minute,” he said. “Besides Urijah, whats another big name that dude has beaten?”

Yan and Aldo will fight on Fight Island on July 11 at UFC 251. It should be expected Sterling will fight the winner.

