Darren Till calls for boxing match with ‘fluffy hands’ Nate Diaz: “I would love to get that fight”

By Josh Evanoff - July 8, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till wants a boxing match with Nate Diaz.

Darren Till, Nate Diaz

Both men competed on Saturday, in vastly different boxing events. Earlier in the day, Darren Till faced Mohammad Mutie on the undercard of Social Knockout 3, scoring a second-round stoppage victory. The bout was the British contender’s first since leaving the UFC in early 2023, and the fight didn’t go the way he exactly wanted.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz returned to the boxing ring in California for a rematch of sorts against Jorge Masvidal. Five years after ‘Gamebred’ earned a victory over the fan-favorite at UFC 244, they ran it back. In a surprisingly fun and competitive bout, Diaz avenged his loss to Masvidal by majority-decision.

Post-fight, Nate Diaz revealed plans for more boxing matches in the future. If the former UFC title challenger continues to compete in the ring, Darren Till wants to be his next opponent. Earlier today on The MMA Hour, ‘The Gorilla’ called to face Diaz, and also reacted to his victory over Jorge Masvidal.

RELATED: DAN IGE AND RYAN GARCIA VERBALLY AGREE TO FIGHT AT UFC SPHERE CARD IN SEPTEMBER “NO TAKEDOWNS”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darren Till (@darrentill2.0)

Darren Till calls for boxing match with Nate Diaz after victory at Social Knockout 3

In the interview, Darren Till called to face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. While the former UFC title challenger was largely respectful of the fan-favorite fighter, he added that the 39-year-old had “fluffy hands”. Till’s callout of Diaz on The MMA Hour echoes a post he made on social media following his victory on Saturday.

“I did [watch it], but I wasn’t impressed mate.” Darren Till stated when asked about Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. “Just fluffy hands, not a lot of power. Both looked like they weren’t in good physical shape. But, as I said, Masvidal fought and beat me. But, Diaz, I don’t like to diss Diaz too much, I’ve always been a fan since I’ve been a kid.”

He continued, “He’s a f*cking g of the sport, and one of the real ones. Whether you want it in the ring, or outside, he’s that guy and that’s what I respect. I wasn’t overly thrilled with the fight, but at the end of the day Nate is still a big fight. I would love to get that fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Darren Till in a boxing match?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Darren Till Nate Diaz

Related

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is being targeted for September

Josh Evanoff - July 8, 2024
Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to news that Conor McGregor won over a million dollars from his victory over Jorge Masvidal

Susan Cox - July 8, 2024

Nate Diaz is reacting to the news that Conor McGregor won over a million dollars from his victory over Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman
Nate Diaz

Kamaru Usman says it is absurd to think of Nate Diaz as a world class fighter

Susan Cox - July 8, 2024

Kamaru Usman says it is absurd to think of Nate Diaz as a world class fighter.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing, Pros react
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz shoots down the idea of an immediate rematch with Jorge Masvidal, names two fighters he’s interested in

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has shot down the idea of an immediate boxing rematch against rival Jorge Masvidal.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka
Anthony Joshua

UFC champion Alex Pereira responds after Anthony Joshua suggests he makes a move to boxing

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champon Alex Pereira has responded to Anthony Joshua suggesting he tests the waters in boxing.

Chris Avila vs Anthony Pettis

Chris Avila has stern message for his haters following win over Anthony Pettis: "I'm a real boxer"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024
Jorge Masvidal punches Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal thinks judges were influenced by pro-Nate Diaz crowd: "Make it a neutral place and let’s f*cking throw down"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Jorge Masvidal believes a hometown advantage for Nate Diaz swayed the judges in their boxing affair.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz callout after Jorge Masvidal boxing match: "SMH"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Nate Diaz wants a second crack at Jake Paul, and “The Problem Child” has responded.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing, Pros react
Nate Diaz

Pros react after Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal had their highly anticipated rematch this evening in Anaheim, California.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for a second time this evening, this time in the boxing ring.