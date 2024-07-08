Darren Till calls for boxing match with ‘fluffy hands’ Nate Diaz: “I would love to get that fight”

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till wants a boxing match with Nate Diaz.

Both men competed on Saturday, in vastly different boxing events. Earlier in the day, Darren Till faced Mohammad Mutie on the undercard of Social Knockout 3, scoring a second-round stoppage victory. The bout was the British contender’s first since leaving the UFC in early 2023, and the fight didn’t go the way he exactly wanted.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz returned to the boxing ring in California for a rematch of sorts against Jorge Masvidal. Five years after ‘Gamebred’ earned a victory over the fan-favorite at UFC 244, they ran it back. In a surprisingly fun and competitive bout, Diaz avenged his loss to Masvidal by majority-decision.

Post-fight, Nate Diaz revealed plans for more boxing matches in the future. If the former UFC title challenger continues to compete in the ring, Darren Till wants to be his next opponent. Earlier today on The MMA Hour, ‘The Gorilla’ called to face Diaz, and also reacted to his victory over Jorge Masvidal.

Darren Till calls for boxing match with Nate Diaz after victory at Social Knockout 3

In the interview, Darren Till called to face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. While the former UFC title challenger was largely respectful of the fan-favorite fighter, he added that the 39-year-old had “fluffy hands”. Till’s callout of Diaz on The MMA Hour echoes a post he made on social media following his victory on Saturday.

“I did [watch it], but I wasn’t impressed mate.” Darren Till stated when asked about Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. “Just fluffy hands, not a lot of power. Both looked like they weren’t in good physical shape. But, as I said, Masvidal fought and beat me. But, Diaz, I don’t like to diss Diaz too much, I’ve always been a fan since I’ve been a kid.”

He continued, “He’s a f*cking g of the sport, and one of the real ones. Whether you want it in the ring, or outside, he’s that guy and that’s what I respect. I wasn’t overly thrilled with the fight, but at the end of the day Nate is still a big fight. I would love to get that fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Darren Till in a boxing match?