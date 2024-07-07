Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for a second time this evening, this time in the boxing ring.

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) originally collided for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s ‘BMF Title‘ at UFC 244 in November of 2019. ‘Gamebred’ ultimately won that bout by second-round TKO, this after causing multiple lacerations to the face of the Stockton native.

Nate Diaz most recently competed in combat sports in August of last year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in his boxing debut. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal was last seen in action at UFC 287, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns. That setback marked Masvidal’s fourth in a row, as he had previously suffered Octagon defeats to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman x2.

Round one of ‘Diaz vs. Masvidal 2’ begins and Jorge comes out aggressively with a big flurry of punches. Nate does his best to avoid most of those and now gets back to range. The former TUF 5 winner works the body of ‘Gamebred’. Nate with a 1-2 and then a good left hook over the top. Jorge Masvidal felt that one and Nate Diaz is smiling at him now. The Stockton native goes to the body again. Masvidal responds with a good 1-2 up the middle. Round one comes to an end.

Having a good time in there#LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/0xZyFD1GCL — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 7, 2024

Round two begins and Jorge Masvidal once again comes out the aggressor. He is finding some success early here with his combinations. He lands a nice right hand. Nate Diaz answers with a good left over the top. He backs ‘Gamebred’ into the ropes and rips the body. Masvidal gets free and lands a decent shot before the horn.

Round three begins and Jorge Masvidal gets off some clean punches early. He appears to have settled in now and is making Diaz pay each time he attempts to press forward. Nate is staying persistent and continues to try and force the action and clinch. Masvidal with a good flurry to the body and then a couple upstairs. He ends the round with another clean shot.

Round four begins and Jorge Masvidal is quickly back to work. He is landing some hard shots that are drawing a reaction from Nate Diaz each time. The Stockton Slugger turns his back and walks away from the pocket, but then leaps back in with a straight left and some body shots. Those antics aren’t detouring Jorge, who lands another hard combination to close out the round.

Protect yourself at all times#LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/A167SEJxq8 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 7, 2024

The fifth round of ‘Diaz vs. Masvidal 2’ begins and Nate comes out with some early jabs. He is upping the volume in this round. Still, Jorge Masvidal continues to get through some clean shots from distance. Nate goes to the body and then works a pair of short hooks to the head. ‘Gamebred’ with a good 1-2. That combo got a nod from Nate Diaz and we head to round six.

Round six begins and Nate Diaz comes forward and attacks to the body. Masvidal gets in a sneaky left. Both men land with left hands. Masvidal with a straight right and counter left. And another big left. Diaz throwing a lot but missing. A big counter shot from ‘Gamebred’ rocks Diaz for a second. He lands another good shot before the bell.

Round seven begins and Nate Diaz backs up Jorge Masvidal with a flurry. However, most of those shots were landing on the guard of ‘Gamebred’. Masvidal landing some nice counters as Diaz leaves himself open behind his combos. Masvidal with a few lefts to the body and then a pair to the head. Nate answers with a big 1-2. He closes the round with a good left.

Round eight begins and Nate Diaz comes forward with some early slaps. He follows those up with some rights and a left. Masvidal plants his feet and answers back with a good combination. ‘Gamebred’ goes to the body and head. Diaz with two shots in return. Nate with a pair of jabs and then a straight left. Three short hooks are returned by Masvidal.

Round nine begins and Nate Diaz appears to have found a second wind. He is really picking up the volume now. The former UFC lightweight title challenger with a nice 1-2. ‘Gamebred’ responds with a good counter right. Good shots from both men in the pocket. Diaz with a big flurry. Another exchange of rights to close out the round.

The tenth and final round begins and Nate Diaz continues with his late surge of punches in bunches. Masvidal’s cardio has held up really well here. Still, it is Diaz who is getting off the better punches and volume late here in the fight. A good left from the Californian. The bell sounds and we will go to the judges’ scorecards for decision.

Official Result: Nate Diaz def. Jorge Masvidal by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)

What did you think of tonight’s Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch? Who would you like to see Diaz fight next following his victory over Masvidal this evening in California?