Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

By Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

UFC veterans Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens have been added to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to face the former UFC star in August on DAZN pay-per-view. The bout will be Nate Diaz’s first boxing match and his first combat sports appearance since September. That month at UFC 279, he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson to close out his contract with the promotion.

Now the undercard for the event is starting to fill out with today’s fight announcement. With Nate Diaz in the main event, one of his teammates has now been added in the form of Chris Avila, as the latter announced on The MMA Hour. The lightweight competed in the promotion in 2016, suffering decision losses to Artem Lobov and Enrique Barzola.

Jeremy Stephens, Clay Collard

Image Credit: PFL

However, Chris Avila has since found success in the boxing ring. The UFC veteran has won three in a row, defeating Anthony Taylor, YouTuber Dr. Mike, as well as Paul Bamba. It’s worth noting that two of those bouts also took place on a Jake Paul undercard, but now, he’ll be facing another high-profile name.

On the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Chris Avila will face Jeremy Stephens. ‘Lil Heathen’ also had a memorable stint in the UFC, competing from 2007 to 2021. He later signed to PFL but has also shown interest in boxing as well.

In April, Jeremy Stephens fought to a draw against Jose Aldo on the undercard of Gamebred Boxing. Just a few months later, he’s now set to return to the boxing ring in August against a fellow UFC veteran.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited about Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens?

Topics:

Jake Paul Jeremy Stephens Nate Diaz

