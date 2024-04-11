Jake Paul insists Mike Tyson fight will be a professional one, despite ‘Iron Mike’ claiming that it would be an exhibition

By Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2024

It seems that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could go down as a professional boxing match after all.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Last month, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ announced plans to compete in a boxing match, that would be broadcast on Netflix. The two will headline a card on July 20th, from the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Texas. As of now, upwards of 96,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

However, that’s essentially where the details end. At the time, there was speculation on if the bout would be a professional boxing match or an exhibition. Given that Mike Tyson is now 57 years old, most fans expected it to be the latter. Last week, ‘Iron Mike’ revealed in an interview, that his boxing match with Jake Paul would indeed be an exhibition.

Meaning, that the boxing match wouldn’t go on either of their professional records. Some exhibitions also lack judges and feature headgear. Although, Mike Tyson swore that the latter wouldn’t be involved. However, it seems that the two stars of the July fight card aren’t entirely on the same page. Last night, Jake Paul discussed the bout in an interview with Fox News.

In the interview, ‘The Problem Child’ hit back at fans who stated that the fight wouldn’t be a real one. Furthermore, Paul alleged that they were going to work with the Texas State Athletic Commission to make sure the bout was a professional one. Seemingly going directly against what ‘Iron Mike’ had to say about the contest.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON PUSHES BACK ON FAN CONCERN AHEAD OF JAKE PAUL FIGHT: “I’M 58 AND WHAT?”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to be a professional boxing match, says ‘The Problem Child’

“Yeah man, it’s so annoying. People on the internet will believe anything they see or hear.” Jake Paul responded to a question on if his boxing match with Mike Tyson would be an exhibition. “There’s been so much misinformation, we know this more than anyone. Mike and I want this to be a pro fight, with full face shots.”

He continued, “We’re submitting that request to the commission. It’s an all-out war. There’s been all these fake videos about not being able to hit each other, big gloves, all that stuff. It’s all, as [Donald] Trump would say, fake news.”

In the event that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson proceeds as a professional fight, it will be the latter’s first since 2005. That June, ‘Iron Mike’ retired on the stool against Kevin McBride, in what would go down as the final boxing match of his career. 19 years later, he will try and defeat a man 31 years younger than himself.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson this summer?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland, UFC

Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don't leave this sport happy or well”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024
Georges St-Pierre, Floyd Mayweather
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre opens up on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for mixed-rules fight: "I'm not that stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre once nearly fought Floyd Mayweather.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Joe Rogan dismisses age will be a factor in Mike Tyson's boxing return against Jake Paul: "You don't lose that much ability!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Joe Rogan doesn’t understand why people are so quick to dismiss Mike Tyson’s chances ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul.

Logan Paul
UFC

Logan Paul tries to persuade WWE's Triple H into allowing UFC crossover fight: "Send me!"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

WWE superstar and boxer Logan Paul is ready to head into the world of the UFC.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson confirmed as an exhibition, 'Iron Mike' promises to bring a "real fight" in July

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024
Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson pushes back on fan concern ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I'm 58 and what?"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Mike Tyson is a few months out from his 58th birthday, but he’s still ready to return to boxing for Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley, Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Tyron Woodley blasts "greedy" Manny Pacquiao for stalled boxing fight talks

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley says Manny Pacquiao is attempting to financially sabotage their potential boxing showdown.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul reveals he had “suicidal thoughts” during CryptoZoo scandal: “It was the scam allegations”

Harry Kettle - March 29, 2024

Logan Paul has revealed that he experienced suicidal thoughts in the midst of the CryptoZoo scandal.

Georges St-Pierre, Dana White
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre opens up on Dana White preventing Oscar De La Hoya boxing match: "F that guy"

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre was ready to face Oscar De La Hoya in 2021 until Dana White stepped in.