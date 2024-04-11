Jake Paul insists Mike Tyson fight will be a professional one, despite ‘Iron Mike’ claiming that it would be an exhibition

It seems that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could go down as a professional boxing match after all.

Last month, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ announced plans to compete in a boxing match, that would be broadcast on Netflix. The two will headline a card on July 20th, from the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Texas. As of now, upwards of 96,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

However, that’s essentially where the details end. At the time, there was speculation on if the bout would be a professional boxing match or an exhibition. Given that Mike Tyson is now 57 years old, most fans expected it to be the latter. Last week, ‘Iron Mike’ revealed in an interview, that his boxing match with Jake Paul would indeed be an exhibition.

Meaning, that the boxing match wouldn’t go on either of their professional records. Some exhibitions also lack judges and feature headgear. Although, Mike Tyson swore that the latter wouldn’t be involved. However, it seems that the two stars of the July fight card aren’t entirely on the same page. Last night, Jake Paul discussed the bout in an interview with Fox News.

In the interview, ‘The Problem Child’ hit back at fans who stated that the fight wouldn’t be a real one. Furthermore, Paul alleged that they were going to work with the Texas State Athletic Commission to make sure the bout was a professional one. Seemingly going directly against what ‘Iron Mike’ had to say about the contest.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to be a professional boxing match, says ‘The Problem Child’

“Yeah man, it’s so annoying. People on the internet will believe anything they see or hear.” Jake Paul responded to a question on if his boxing match with Mike Tyson would be an exhibition. “There’s been so much misinformation, we know this more than anyone. Mike and I want this to be a pro fight, with full face shots.”

He continued, “We’re submitting that request to the commission. It’s an all-out war. There’s been all these fake videos about not being able to hit each other, big gloves, all that stuff. It’s all, as [Donald] Trump would say, fake news.”

In the event that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson proceeds as a professional fight, it will be the latter’s first since 2005. That June, ‘Iron Mike’ retired on the stool against Kevin McBride, in what would go down as the final boxing match of his career. 19 years later, he will try and defeat a man 31 years younger than himself.

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson this summer?