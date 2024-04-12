Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis added to undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will be facing Chris Avila on the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz’s rematch in the boxing ring.

Earlier this year, ‘Gamebred’ unretired, and set his sights on the boxing ring. After months of discussion, Jorge Masvidal signed a deal to face former rival Nate Diaz in a rematch of sorts on June 1st. Back at UFC 244 in November 2019, the Miami native handed the fan-favorite a stoppage loss after the third round.

After the fight announcement, Jorge Masvidal alluded to other MMA fighters being added to the boxing event. Well, fans now have the first undercard bout set, and it involves Anthony Pettis. The former UFC champion famously left the company in 2021 and headed to the PFL. However ‘Showtime’ went 1-3 inside the SmartCage, and parted ways with the company in 2022.

Since then, Anthony Pettis has fought in the boxing ring, as well as Karate Combat. Last April, the former UFC lightweight scored a majority decision victory over former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr., in his first matchup. A year later, Pettis has signed a deal to face Stockton’s own Chris Avila on the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

The news of the boxing match was first reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. The bout will take place at light-heavyweight, which is 175 pounds in boxing. Furthermore, Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila will be a six-round contest. As of now, it’s unknown if it will be the co-main event of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz, but it will likely be higher up on the card regardless.

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis added to Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz undercard

The bout was later confirmed by Anthony Pettis himself, on Instagram. While ‘Showtime’ defeated a boxing legend in his debut last year, Chris Avila is no stranger to throwing hands himself. A former UFC veteran who faced Artem Lobov, the Stockton native has earned several victories in the ring.

Chris Avila will enter the bout holding a 5-1 record in professional boxing. Since suffering a loss in his pro debut a decade ago, he’s rattled off five straight wins over the likes of Anthony Taylor, and Jeremy Stephens. His last victory came against Jake Bostwick, on the undercard of Misfits Boxing 13 earlier this year.

As of now, Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila is the only boxing match slated for the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz. However, fans can expect additional fight announcements in the coming weeks.

What do you make of this boxing announcement? Who do you have in this one? Anthony Pettis or Chris Avila?