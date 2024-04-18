Jorge Masvidal reveals the three boxing matches he wants after Nate Diaz: “I can end that dude”

By Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

If Jorge Masvidal can get through Nate Diaz in the boxing ring in June, he knows who he wants next.

Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ recently unretired from combat sports earlier this year. Last April, Jorge Masvidal retired following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. However, the former ‘BMF’ titleholder quickly began teasing a comeback, and he’s now got a fight set against a former rival.

On June 1st, Jorge Masvidal will meet Nate Diaz, whom he handed a stoppage loss in November 2019. Over the last few weeks, the two stars have been going on a press tour. They met in Las Vegas, New York City, and now Miami. After the most recent presser, Masvidal discussed his return to the boxing ring in a press scrum.

There, the former UFC welterweight contender was asked who could be next after Nate Diaz. Jorge Masvidal stated that he would like to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, as well as legendary boxers Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. ‘The Maverick’ is coming off a disqualification victory over Dillon Danis last October.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL ADDRESSES JAKE PAUL OVER TALK OF A POTENTIAL PFL FIGHT: “I’D KICK YOUR F*CKING KNEECAP OFF YOUR FRAGILE BODY”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals plans for future boxing matches after Nate Diaz rematch

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. After that defeat ‘PacMan’ announced his retirement from boxing, but it was short-lived. Pacquiao officially came out of retirement earlier this year but hasn’t booked a comeback fight as of now.

“I wouldn’t mind taking on Logan Paul and rearranging his face.” Jorge Masvidal stated in a press scrum in Miami after his press conference with Nate Diaz. “He’s a hell of a fighter in boxing for being an influencer. He did some good things against [Floyd] Mayweather. But I think I can end that dude, I think I can fight Logan. [Maybe] on Mayweather. [I want Manny] Pacquiao down the road.”

Jorge Masvidal confirmed his intentions to return to the UFC in the future as well. ‘Gamebred’ has already shown interest in several fights since unretiring, including a bout with Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is fresh off a stoppage loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 over the weekend.

He continued, “There are other guys I want to fight, and I’m definitely coming back to the UFC and getting a W for my city. For my family, my kids, and everybody that believes in me. I have to go back to the UFC.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal face in the boxing ring? Do you believe ‘Gamebred’ will defeat Nate Diaz this summer?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz

Related

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024
Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Video | Ryan Garcia kicked out of Citi Field in New York: “F**k the Mets”

Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Ryan Garcia was kicked out of Citi Field in New York.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal explains why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes in a potential super fight

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has explained why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes if the two ever fought.

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Watch | Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia in heated faceoff ahead of Saturday’s boxing match

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2024

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia had a faceoff ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and it turned physical.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal targets Justin Gaethje for ‘easy’ UFC comeback fight

Susan Cox - April 16, 2024
Max Holloway, Chad Ochocinco
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s sparring callout after UFC 300 knockout

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway didn’t take long to respond to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s recent callout for a sparring match.

Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal addresses Jake Paul over talk of a potential PFL fight: "I'd kick your f*cking kneecap off your fragile body"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has some strong words for Jake Paul.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal questions Justin Gaethje’s fighting future after UFC 300 knockout loss, says fight ‘Might’ve taken a lot of years’ away from career

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal thinks Justin Gaethje’s UFC 300 knockout loss could’ve shrunk his career timeline.

Anthony Pettis
Boxing News

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis added to undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will be facing Chris Avila on the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz’s rematch in the boxing ring.