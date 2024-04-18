Jorge Masvidal reveals the three boxing matches he wants after Nate Diaz: “I can end that dude”

If Jorge Masvidal can get through Nate Diaz in the boxing ring in June, he knows who he wants next.

‘Gamebred’ recently unretired from combat sports earlier this year. Last April, Jorge Masvidal retired following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. However, the former ‘BMF’ titleholder quickly began teasing a comeback, and he’s now got a fight set against a former rival.

On June 1st, Jorge Masvidal will meet Nate Diaz, whom he handed a stoppage loss in November 2019. Over the last few weeks, the two stars have been going on a press tour. They met in Las Vegas, New York City, and now Miami. After the most recent presser, Masvidal discussed his return to the boxing ring in a press scrum.

There, the former UFC welterweight contender was asked who could be next after Nate Diaz. Jorge Masvidal stated that he would like to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, as well as legendary boxers Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. ‘The Maverick’ is coming off a disqualification victory over Dillon Danis last October.

Jorge Masvidal reveals plans for future boxing matches after Nate Diaz rematch

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. After that defeat ‘PacMan’ announced his retirement from boxing, but it was short-lived. Pacquiao officially came out of retirement earlier this year but hasn’t booked a comeback fight as of now.

“I wouldn’t mind taking on Logan Paul and rearranging his face.” Jorge Masvidal stated in a press scrum in Miami after his press conference with Nate Diaz. “He’s a hell of a fighter in boxing for being an influencer. He did some good things against [Floyd] Mayweather. But I think I can end that dude, I think I can fight Logan. [Maybe] on Mayweather. [I want Manny] Pacquiao down the road.”

Jorge Masvidal confirmed his intentions to return to the UFC in the future as well. ‘Gamebred’ has already shown interest in several fights since unretiring, including a bout with Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is fresh off a stoppage loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 over the weekend.

He continued, “There are other guys I want to fight, and I’m definitely coming back to the UFC and getting a W for my city. For my family, my kids, and everybody that believes in me. I have to go back to the UFC.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal face in the boxing ring? Do you believe ‘Gamebred’ will defeat Nate Diaz this summer?