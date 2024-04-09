Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don’t leave this sport happy or well”

Sean Strickland is venting his frustration over UFC fighter pay and expressing an interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Former UFC middleweight champion, Strickland (28-6 MMA) is still licking his wounds after going down to defeat against Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) this past January at UFC 297. It was Strickland’s first title defense that ended in a split-decision loss that January 20th evening.

‘Tarzan’ is not new to slamming UFC fighter pay.

Once again Strickland is in the news, taking to ‘X‘, stating:

Here's the thing guys. UFC isn't the NFL or the NBA it's absolutely cut throat. You don't leave this sport happy or well If I fought Jake Paul 1. I'd murder him but 2. We would make millions. Something you guys experience at your jobs. The pay gap just keeps getting wider — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 9, 2024

“Here’s the thing guys. UFC isn’t the NFL or the NBA it’s absolutely cutthroat. You don’t leave this sport happy or well.”

“If I fought Jake Paul 1. I’d murder him but 2. We would make millions.”

“Something you guys experience at your jobs. The pay gap just keeps getting wider.”

The average NFL salary is around $2.8 million – not comparable to the UFC.

The average NBA salary is around $10 million – again not comparable to the UFC.

It was Jake Paul who previously took to ‘X’ saying:

“No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split.”

Seemingly Strickland and Paul are on the same page.

The upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing bout will take place on Saturday, July 20th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It has been leaked that Tyson will pocket a $20 million purse from that fight.

Perhaps that got the attention of Strickland, hence the comment that a fight with ‘The Problem Child’ would make him millions – way more than he makes working for the UFC.

Do you believe fighters should receive larger payouts in the UFC? Would you like to see Sean Strickland vs. Jake Paul in the ring?

