Tony Ferguson pleads not guilty to DUI charge

By Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has pled not guilty to his DUI charge.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Bisping

In early May, Ferguson was involved in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred just before 2 a.m. local time. TMZ Sports first reported the news and revealed that, and law enforcement officials told the media outlet that Ferguson was “very uncooperative” and refused to take a sobriety test and he reeked of alcohol. Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Hollywood Community Police Station, and he later posted bail.

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident as Ferguson’s truck ended up on its side following the collision after he hit two parked cars. Two people inside the vehicle had to be pulled out by the fire department once they got to the scene.

Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after vehicle crashes into two cars.

Now, following the accident, TMZ Sports reported that Ferguson pleaded not guilty at his plea hearing this past week. With Ferguson pleading not guilty, he will have to go in front of a court in the future. However, misdemeanor DUI charges for first-time offenders in California usually end with a fine assessed up to $1,000 along with alcohol rehabilitation and education classes

As for his fighting career, Tony Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 279 against Bobby Green as he moves back down to lightweight. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently on a five-fight losing skid and coming off a submission loss to Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 at welterweight.

Also on the losing skid, Ferguson lost to Michael Chandler by KO, Beneil Dariush by decision, Charles Oliveira by decision, and Justin Gaethje by TKO. Ferguson is the former UFC interim lightweight champion and before the losing skid was on a 12-fight win streak with notable wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Edson Barboza among others.

