Anderson Silva confirms he’s “working on” MMA fighter union with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva will be sticking to his word.

Last October when Paul and Silva boxed, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer made a deal with the former UFC champ that if he won, Silva would have to help him with an MMA fighter union. Ultimately, it was Paul who won by decision, but since then there has been no talk of the fighter union.

Now, however, Anderson Silva spoke on MMAFighting’s Trocação Franca podcast and confirmed that he and Jake Paul are in talks to create the aforementioned fighter union.

“It’s moving, it’s all in motion,” Silva said. “Jake is a very correct person, so it’s happening. To make sure it’s done the correct way and it’s enduring, it stays for future generations, it has to be well-planned and structured, and we’re working on it.”

What the fighter union will actually accomplish is uncertain, but it does appear that Anderson Silva and Jake Paul are in talks to create one and try and help MMA fighters.

As for their boxing careers, Silva hasn’t fought since the decision loss to Paul which dropped him to 3-2 as a pro. However, the former UFC middleweight champion is interested in potentially boxing the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul which goes down on August 5.

“Maybe we can fight the winner or whoever accepts the challenge to fight me,” Anderson Silva said. “Let’s see if that works… They are both very tough. Nate, we don’t even need to talk about him, right? [But] he has a big, big challenge ahead of him, which is fighting Jake. Jake has been working really hard and dedicating, even though some people think he’s just a YouTuber. No, he’s training. He trains with tough guys, has good coaches, and he’s showing he deserves respect. Let’s see what happens.”