Anderson Silva confirms he’s “working on” MMA fighter union with Jake Paul

By Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Anderson Silva will be sticking to his word.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul

Last October when Paul and Silva boxed, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer made a deal with the former UFC champ that if he won, Silva would have to help him with an MMA fighter union. Ultimately, it was Paul who won by decision, but since then there has been no talk of the fighter union.

Now, however, Anderson Silva spoke on MMAFighting’s Trocação Franca podcast and confirmed that he and Jake Paul are in talks to create the aforementioned fighter union.

“It’s moving, it’s all in motion,” Silva said. “Jake is a very correct person, so it’s happening. To make sure it’s done the correct way and it’s enduring, it stays for future generations, it has to be well-planned and structured, and we’re working on it.”

RELATED: Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal’s bare knuckle MMA promotion.

What the fighter union will actually accomplish is uncertain, but it does appear that Anderson Silva and Jake Paul are in talks to create one and try and help MMA fighters.

As for their boxing careers, Silva hasn’t fought since the decision loss to Paul which dropped him to 3-2 as a pro. However, the former UFC middleweight champion is interested in potentially boxing the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul which goes down on August 5.

“Maybe we can fight the winner or whoever accepts the challenge to fight me,” Anderson Silva said. “Let’s see if that works… They are both very tough. Nate, we don’t even need to talk about him, right? [But] he has a big, big challenge ahead of him, which is fighting Jake. Jake has been working really hard and dedicating, even though some people think he’s just a YouTuber. No, he’s training. He trains with tough guys, has good coaches, and he’s showing he deserves respect. Let’s see what happens.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anderson Silva Jake Paul UFC

Related

Michael Chandler Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez challenges Michael Chandler to trilogy bout amidst doubts of Conor McGregor fight

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023
Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal's Bare Knuckle MMA promotion

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum will fight again.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria wants UFC title shot if he beats Josh Emmett in Jacksonville: "I'm the next guy"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Ilia Topuria believes he’ll be closer than ever to a UFC championship bout after this weekend.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on who had the upper hand during staredown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou: "That's a 10-9"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Unofficial staredown scorer Michael Bisping thinks he knows who had the edge in the faceoff between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski confident he'd beat Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch: "I'll win and then we'll make a bigger fight"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll get the better of Islam Makhachev in a rematch.

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo (1)

Brandon Moreno shares his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288: “Just rusty”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023
Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett: “He’s not worth anything”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC fighter Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett, believing it’s not worth his time and effort.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler vents frustration over Conor McGregor still not being enrolled in USADA testing: “One hundred and seventy-nine days left”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has vented his frustration as Conor McGregor continues to miss out on being enrolled in the USADA testing pool.

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

UFC star Conor McGregor shares photos from recent sparring session with Dillon Danis

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared photos of him sparring with Dillon Danis as speculation over his future continues.

Randy Brown
Randy Brown

Randy Brown admits he was shocked to get offered Wellington Turman, eyes a "dominant" performance to get a ranked opponent next

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Randy Brown took a chance and fought Jack Della Maddalena back in February and it didn’t go his way.