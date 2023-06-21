Eddie Hearn labels Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a mismatch: “You can see people hit pads and you know”

By Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be competitive.

Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

In August, the Stockton slugger will make his long-awaited professional boxing debut. The bout will be Nate Diaz’s first since his exit from the UFC last September, submitting Tony Ferguson. Ahead of his boxing debut, the former MMA fighter has been training with names such as Andre Ward.

However, Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe it’ll matter much. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the promoter previewed Nate Diaz’s return against Jake Paul. It’s worth noting that Eddie Hearn has had a complicated relationship with ‘The Problem Child’. He promoted his professional debut but has been at odds with him over the last year.

Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul will easily defeat Nate Diaz in August. The head of Matchroom Boxing cited the UFC veteran’s recent training videos as a reason why it won’t be competitive. Recently, Nate Diaz has been coming under fire for his training, with boxer Esquiva Falcao giving a poor review of his skills after a sparring session.

RELATED: EDDIE ALVAREZ CHALLENGES MICHAEL CHANDLER TO TRILOGY BOUT AMIDST DOUBTS OF CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing

“I watched Nate Diaz hit pads and I was like… You know it’s going to be a mismatch against Jake Paul don’t you?” Eddie Hearn stated on The MMA Hour. “Yeah, and look, I’ve only met him a couple of times, what a gent. But for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul, like, yes [he’s getting smoked], yes. It won’t go four [rounds].”

He continued, “Listen, unless it’s all a bit of a bluff by Nate what I saw… You can see people hit pads and you know, whether they [can box]… And we’re talking about Jake Paul. We’re not talking about [Tyson] Fury or ‘AJ’ fighting an MMA fighter, you’re talking about Jake Paul.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Eddie Hearn Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Mark Coleman and Montell Griffin

Mark Coleman to face former champion Montell Griffin in boxing debut in October

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz boxing match is now 10 rounds: "I don't give a f***, I'm all in"

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

If Jake Paul is to be believed, then his boxing match with Nate Diaz has now been bumped up to 10 rounds.

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing
Esquiva Falcao

Undefeated boxer Esquiva Falcao opens up on recent sparring match with Nate Diaz: "It looked like he was dying"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Undefeated middleweight boxer Esquiva Falcao has opened up on his recent sparring match with former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023
Regis Prograis and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Boxing champion Regis Prograis reflects on sparring session with Nate Diaz: "We just beat each other up"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has discussed sparring with Nate Diaz.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou confirms "advanced discussions" with Deontay Wilder for two-fight deal

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has confirmed ongoing talks with Deontay Wilder.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz requests extended rounds for upcoming Jake Paul boxing match, ‘The Problem Child’ accepts

Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

Nate Diaz is requesting extended rounds in the upcoming Jake Paul boxing match and ‘The Problem Child’ has accepted.

Nate Diaz
Justin Gaethje

Nate Diaz scoffs at the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the BMF title: “I don't feel they fit the criteria”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2023

Nate Diaz has laughed off the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje competing for the BMF championship.