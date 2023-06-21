Eddie Hearn labels Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a mismatch: “You can see people hit pads and you know”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be competitive.

In August, the Stockton slugger will make his long-awaited professional boxing debut. The bout will be Nate Diaz’s first since his exit from the UFC last September, submitting Tony Ferguson. Ahead of his boxing debut, the former MMA fighter has been training with names such as Andre Ward.

However, Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe it’ll matter much. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the promoter previewed Nate Diaz’s return against Jake Paul. It’s worth noting that Eddie Hearn has had a complicated relationship with ‘The Problem Child’. He promoted his professional debut but has been at odds with him over the last year.

Nonetheless, Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul will easily defeat Nate Diaz in August. The head of Matchroom Boxing cited the UFC veteran’s recent training videos as a reason why it won’t be competitive. Recently, Nate Diaz has been coming under fire for his training, with boxer Esquiva Falcao giving a poor review of his skills after a sparring session.

“I watched Nate Diaz hit pads and I was like… You know it’s going to be a mismatch against Jake Paul don’t you?” Eddie Hearn stated on The MMA Hour. “Yeah, and look, I’ve only met him a couple of times, what a gent. But for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul, like, yes [he’s getting smoked], yes. It won’t go four [rounds].”

He continued, “Listen, unless it’s all a bit of a bluff by Nate what I saw… You can see people hit pads and you know, whether they [can box]… And we’re talking about Jake Paul. We’re not talking about [Tyson] Fury or ‘AJ’ fighting an MMA fighter, you’re talking about Jake Paul.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?