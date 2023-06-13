Nate Diaz requests extended rounds for upcoming Jake Paul boxing match, ‘The Problem Child’ accepts

Nate Diaz is requesting extended rounds in the upcoming Jake Paul boxing match and ‘The Problem Child’ has accepted.

It will be Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event is being billed as ‘Ready 4 War’.

Paul has a record of 6 wins (4 by knockout) and 1 loss coming into the fight. Paul, 26, most recently lost via split-decision to Tommy Fury in February of this year in Saudi Arabia.

Former UFC fighter, Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) will be back in action in a professional boxing match against Jake Paul after defeating Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) in September of last year at UFC 279. Diaz, 38, and the UFC officially parted ways in November of 2022.

Marc Raimondi, ESPN sports reporter, took to ‘Twitter’ to advise that Diaz requested the change and both camps agreed to it:

“Nate Diaz has requested his fight with Jake Paul be extended from eight rounds to 10 rounds and Paul has agreed to the change, both teams confirmed with ESPN. They are now waiting on approval from the Texas Combative Sports Program.”

Jake Paul did indeed take to ‘Twitter’ to confirm his agreement of 10 rounds saying:

Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2023

Its unknown whether or not the requested change for two additional rounds will be approved by the Texas Combative Sports Program.

