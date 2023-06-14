Official main card lineup announced for next month’s UFC London event

By Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

The official main card lineup for next month’s UFC London event has been announced.

Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, UFC London

UFC London will take place on Saturday July 22nd at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The main event will feature a heavyweight battle between:

  • Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA)

Aspinall, 30, will be entering the Octagon after most recently losing via TKO to Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) in July of 2022. Prior to that loss, the Brit had 8 consecutive wins in the cage.

Tybura, 37, is coming into the match with 2 wins in his last 2 fights, against Alexander Romanov (16-2 MMA) and Blagoy Ivanov ( 19-5 MMA) respectively.

The UFC London main card also includes:

  • Molly McCann (13-5 MMA) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (10-7 MMA)

McCann, 33, will be looking to get back into the win column in front of her home crowd, after losing to Erin Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) in November of last year.

Stoliarenko, 30, has had a rough go of it as of late, with only 1 victory in her last 5 fights in the Octagon, her most recent loss coming against Chelsea Chandler (5-1 MMA) in October of last year.

  • Paul Craig (16-6 MMA) vs. Andre Muniz (23-5 MMA)

Craig, 35, is looking to turn the tides after back to back losses against Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) and Volkan Oezdemir (18-7 MMA).

Muniz, 33, most recently fought and was defeated by Brenden Allen (21-5 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

More UFC London main card action:

  • Andre Fili (22-9 MMA) vs. Nathaniel Wood (19-5 MMA)

Fili, 32, will be facing Wood, 29, in a featherweight bout. ‘The Prospect’ is sporting 2 wins in his last 2 fights and looking to make it 3 in front of his home crowd.

  • Pannie Kianzad (16-6 MMA) vs. Ketlen Vieira (13-3 MMA)

Kianzad, 31, will be facing Vieira, also 31, in a bantamweight match-up.

  • Makhmud Muradov (25-8 MMA) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-10 MMA)

Muradov, 33, will be entering the cage with Barberena, 34, in a middleweight bout. Both fighters are coming of back to back losses in the Octagon and will be looking for a win in London.

Are you looking forward to UFC London? Who are your picks for the wins?

