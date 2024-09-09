Dana White isn’t sure that The Sphere will work well for UFC 306 fights: “We won’t know until it’s over”

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t know how well the fights will work at the Sphere.

It’s safe to say that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has put a lot of time and energy into their debut event at the Sphere. They’ve put so much into it, in fact, that there’s a chance it’ll be the only time they ever put on a show there.

Either way, Dana White wants to create an amazing experience for fans in attendance and watching around the world. It’s such a unique venue that it’s hard to know exactly how it’s going to play out, but it definitely sounds like the company is going in a completely different direction compared to what we’re used to seeing.

In a recent interview, the boss admitted that he doesn’t 100% know if it’s actually going to work as planned.