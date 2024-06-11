Nassourdine Imavov breaks into top five of UFC middleweight rankings after Jared Cannonier win

UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov has moved into the top five of the division’s rankings after his win over Jared Cannonier.

Last weekend, Nassourdine Imavov picked up arguably the biggest win of his career. He defeated Jared Cannonier and although it was in controversial circumstances, the victory will stand. The fact that it was a finish, too, will undoubtedly serve as a big boost for him as he continues to climb the middleweight ranks.

RELATED: What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier after UFC Louisville?

At this point in time, it’s not clear as to how far away he is from a possible title shot. Of course, there are some big hitters around him at 185 pounds, and he’ll likely need at least one more emphatic win in order to vault into the championship conversation.

As per UFC.com, it’s been confirmed that his win has now lifted him into the top five of the division’s rankings.