Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168 with Shawne Merriman, Liz Carmouche, Taila Santos, and Brady Hiestand

By Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

The 168th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview PFL 4 and UFC Vegas 93.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168

We’re first joined by former NFL star and current Lights Out XF owner Shawne Merriman (2:05). Next, we are joined by Bellator women’s flyweight champ and current PFL flyweight Liz Carmouche (21:12). Next, PFL flyweight Taila Santos (31:47) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Brady Hiestand (45:24).

Shawne Merriman opens up the show to discuss how he started Lights Out XF and getting into combat sports. Shawne talks about his NFL career his love for combat sports and wanting to turn Lights Out into the No. 1 feeder promotion to the UFC in the world. He also touches on the time he was booked to fight and why it never came to fruition.

Liz Carmouche comes on to discuss her PFL 4 fight against Kana Watanabe. Liz talks about the Bellator-PFL merger and why she wanted to be a part of the season. She then chats about having another rematch in her second fight and what she took away from her 35-second TKO win over Watanabe back in 2021. Carmouche then chats about her fighting future, the tournament, and what winning the season does for her legacy.

Taila Santos then joins the show to preview her PFL 4 fight against Jena Bishop. Santos talks about signing with the PFL and her successful debut in the first round of the season. The Brazilian then chats about the style matchup, what a win does for her, and her goal to fight Dakota Ditcheva in the finals.

Brady Hiestand closes the program to preview his UFC Vegas 93 fight against Garrett Armfield. Brady talks about the layoff due to injuries, making fighting his full-time job, and the style matchup against Armfield. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for the year.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

