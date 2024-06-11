What’s next for Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier after UFC Louisville?

In the main event of UFC Louisville, ranked middleweights threw down as Nassourdine Imavov took on Jared Cannonier.

Imavov entered the fight with a record of 13-4 and one No Contest and was coming off a majority decision win over Roman Dolidze. The Frenchman was ranked seventh at middleweight and was 5-2 and one No Contest going into the fight. Cannonier, meanwhile, was ranked fourth and was coming off a decision win over Marvin Vettori a year ago.

Ultimately, in the end, it was Imavov who won by fourth-round stoppage in controversial fashion as many thought it was an early stoppage by Jason Herzog. Following UFC Louisville, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.