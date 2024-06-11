Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili

By Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

Kayla Harrison

We all know that Kayla Harrison is the real deal. She finally made her way over to the UFC at UFC 300 and in her promotional debut, she defeated Holly Holm with relative ease. Now, many are left to wonder what she’s going to do next at bantamweight. There are plenty of options out there, but above all else, it’ll just be great to see what kind of impact she can have during her run with the company.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison sounds off on PFL founder Donn Davis’s disparaging remarks: “I carried that company on my back!”

Kayla is a star attraction and nobody is denying that. At the same time, we all know how difficult it was for her to get down to bantamweight.

When Ali Abdelaziz was asked about her future and who he’d like to see her take on, he had a pretty interesting answer.

Abdelaziz’s Harrison view

“Merab or Aljamain Sterling. Yeah. I think it’s very competitive fight[s]. If these girls don’t wanna fight her, let’s fight somebody else.”

“I think she’ll smash all these guys. There’s none of these females who are gonna want to fight her, especially after what she did to Holly. I think let’s make some moves, and fight some men. I believe she can beat all these guys.”

Harrison knows that she wants to carve out a real legacy for herself in mixed martial arts. So, if there was ever even a chance of this happening, we imagine she’d take that opportunity with both hands.

Do you believe we will ever see intergender fights take place in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? What do you think should be next for Kayla Harrison at this point in her career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Kayla Harrison Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Louisville, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros react

Nassourdine Imavov breaks into top five of UFC middleweight rankings after Jared Cannonier win

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 168 with Shawne Merriman, Liz Carmouche, Taila Santos, and Brady Hiestand

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

The 168th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview PFL 4 and UFC Vegas 93.

Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier after UFC Louisville?

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

In the main event of UFC Louisville, ranked middleweights threw down as Nassourdine Imavov took on Jared Cannonier.

Jon Anik, Jason Herzog, Nassourdine Imavov
UFC

Jon Anik defends referee Jason Herzog over UFC Louisville stoppage: "He would've been knocked out!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik empathizes with referee Jason Herzog after a controversial stoppage in the UFC Louisville main event.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz calls for rematch with Henry Cejudo: “Face a better version of me”

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Dominick Cruz is campaigning for a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent arrest for vandalism

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024
Shawne Merriman, Dana White
Greg Hardy

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman says Dana White attempted to book him a UFC fight against Greg Hardy

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC president Dana White allegedly tried to book an Octagon clash between former NFL stars Shawne Merriman and Greg Hardy.

Kai Asaukra
UFC

RIZIN bantamweight champion Kai Asakura officially signs with the UFC: "I will definitely get the belt"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Former RIZIN bantamweight champion Kai Asaukra is officially heading to the UFC.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier updates on career decision after UFC 302, admits he's "leaning towards" retirement

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

After UFC 302, Dustin Poirier remains in personal debate over whether or not he’ll return to the Octagon for another big-name clash.

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen says losing to Anderson Silva in boxing will make him a "miserable" failure

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Chael Sonnen says this is his final chance at beating Anderson Silva.