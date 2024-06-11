Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili
Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.
We all know that Kayla Harrison is the real deal. She finally made her way over to the UFC at UFC 300 and in her promotional debut, she defeated Holly Holm with relative ease. Now, many are left to wonder what she’s going to do next at bantamweight. There are plenty of options out there, but above all else, it’ll just be great to see what kind of impact she can have during her run with the company.
Kayla is a star attraction and nobody is denying that. At the same time, we all know how difficult it was for her to get down to bantamweight.
When Ali Abdelaziz was asked about her future and who he’d like to see her take on, he had a pretty interesting answer.
Ali Abdelaziz says Kayla Harrison's next opponent should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili and believes she can beat them:
"I think [Merab and Aljamain] is a very competitive fight [for Kayla]. It's not fair, because if none of these girls want to fight her let's fight… pic.twitter.com/VpNYMlaz86
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 10, 2024
Abdelaziz’s Harrison view
“Merab or Aljamain Sterling. Yeah. I think it’s very competitive fight[s]. If these girls don’t wanna fight her, let’s fight somebody else.”
“I think she’ll smash all these guys. There’s none of these females who are gonna want to fight her, especially after what she did to Holly. I think let’s make some moves, and fight some men. I believe she can beat all these guys.”
Harrison knows that she wants to carve out a real legacy for herself in mixed martial arts. So, if there was ever even a chance of this happening, we imagine she’d take that opportunity with both hands.
Do you believe we will ever see intergender fights take place in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? What do you think should be next for Kayla Harrison at this point in her career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
