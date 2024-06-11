Ali Abdelaziz thinks Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kayla Harrison’s next fight should be against Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

We all know that Kayla Harrison is the real deal. She finally made her way over to the UFC at UFC 300 and in her promotional debut, she defeated Holly Holm with relative ease. Now, many are left to wonder what she’s going to do next at bantamweight. There are plenty of options out there, but above all else, it’ll just be great to see what kind of impact she can have during her run with the company.

Kayla is a star attraction and nobody is denying that. At the same time, we all know how difficult it was for her to get down to bantamweight.

When Ali Abdelaziz was asked about her future and who he’d like to see her take on, he had a pretty interesting answer.