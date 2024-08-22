Muhammad Mokaev slams Steve Erceg following UFC 305 loss to Kai Kara-France

By Fernando Quiles - August 22, 2024

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has hit back at Steve Erceg following UFC 305.

Muhammad Mokaev

Mokaev and Erceg found themselves in a war of words following “The Punisher’s” unceremonious UFC exit. Dana White, UFC CEO, had been adamant that despite Mokaev’s success inside the Octagon he had become difficult to work with and the promotion has passed on signing him to a new deal.

Erceg weighed in on the situation during an interview with Middle Easy:

“I was very surprised,” Erceg said of Mokaev’s release. “But, I think it’s like a cool little precedent to set. You can’t go around, not only start fights, jumping other fighters, like if he did it one-to-one like face-to-face, it’s like one thing, like you probably shouldn’t do it before a fight anyways, jeopardize the fight, but more understandable. But, like getting a photo and then sucker punching him and getting your team in, that’s like unacceptable. It’s [a] coward mentality, I think.”

Mokaev is now poking fun at Erceg following his recent TKO loss to Kai Kara-France.

RELATED: STEVE ERCEG DEMOLISHES MUHAMMAD MOKAEV FOR “COWARD MENTALITY” AFTER UFC RELEASE, MOKAEV RESPONDS

Muhammad Mokaev Fires Back at Steve Erceg Following UFC 305

Muhammad Mokaev has been defending himself on social media, insisting that people are lying about what led to his UFC departure. He took to his X account to call Steve Erceg one of those liars, and believes karma has taken a bite out of “Astro Boy.”

“That’s what u get for lying,” Mokaev wrote.

Mokaev remains a top 125-pounder on the free agent market, although he may not be unsigned for long. Recently, PFL CEO Peter Murray expressed interest in signing the undefeated fighter despite prior dismissive comments from the promotion’s President, Ray Sefo.

“I believe Muhammad Mokaev could absolutely be the future face of flyweights within the Professional Fighters League, should that be a weight class we open up in the Global Season or within our Bellator platform,” Murray told Sherdog.com. “It’s absolutely something we’re looking at and this kid [Mokaev] is impressive.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Muhammad Mokaev Steve Erceg UFC

