Muhammad Mokaev slams Steve Erceg following UFC 305 loss to Kai Kara-France

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has hit back at Steve Erceg following UFC 305.

Mokaev and Erceg found themselves in a war of words following “The Punisher’s” unceremonious UFC exit. Dana White, UFC CEO, had been adamant that despite Mokaev’s success inside the Octagon he had become difficult to work with and the promotion has passed on signing him to a new deal.

Erceg weighed in on the situation during an interview with Middle Easy:

“I was very surprised,” Erceg said of Mokaev’s release. “But, I think it’s like a cool little precedent to set. You can’t go around, not only start fights, jumping other fighters, like if he did it one-to-one like face-to-face, it’s like one thing, like you probably shouldn’t do it before a fight anyways, jeopardize the fight, but more understandable. But, like getting a photo and then sucker punching him and getting your team in, that’s like unacceptable. It’s [a] coward mentality, I think.”

Mokaev is now poking fun at Erceg following his recent TKO loss to Kai Kara-France.

