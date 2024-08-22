Dana White explains what Magomed Ankalaev must do to earn another UFC title shot
UFC CEO Dana White has revealed how Magomed Ankalaev can secure another light heavyweight title opportunity.
When it was announced that 205-pound champion Alex Pereira will put his gold at stake against Khalil Rountree in the main event of UFC 307, the reaction within the MMA community was mixed. While many are expecting a barnburner between the two knockout artists, Rountree’s credibility as a title contender has come into question.
If you ask White about the booking of the fight, he’ll say that timing is everything.
Dana White Feels UFC Title Shot Is Magomed Ankalaev’s for the Taking
Before Pereira vs. Rountree was announced, Magomed Ankalaev had already been booked to take on Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308. Speaking to media members following an edition of his Contender Series, Dana White discussed how Magomed Ankalaev can secure a title fight with the winner of “Poatan” vs. “The War Horse.”
“He wasn’t skipped over,” White said. “He’s got a fight coming up. We’re laying the fights out now, Ankalev’s got a fight lined up, go in there, do your thing, look great, obviously you’re next. We had to make this fight card and as you go down the line, you start looking at it, Khalil Rountree makes a lot of sense and, you said it yourself, no way in hell that’s not a fun one.”
Ankalaev didn’t find himself in White’s good graces following his showing against Jan Blachowicz in their vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight back in late 2022. The bout ended in a split draw and many were left unsatisfied with the bout.
With that said, time heals all wounds. Ankalaev is fresh off a knockout victory over Johnny Walker and if he can have a similar outing against Rakić, then a title fight may be academic.
