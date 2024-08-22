Dana White explains what Magomed Ankalaev must do to earn another UFC title shot

Dana White Feels UFC Title Shot Is Magomed Ankalaev’s for the Taking

Before Pereira vs. Rountree was announced, Magomed Ankalaev had already been booked to take on Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308. Speaking to media members following an edition of his Contender Series, Dana White discussed how Magomed Ankalaev can secure a title fight with the winner of “Poatan” vs. “The War Horse.”

Dana White on Alex Pereira fighting Khalil Rountree Jr. next: Timing is everything. pic.twitter.com/zGAJTnxcBf — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 21, 2024

“He wasn’t skipped over,” White said. “He’s got a fight coming up. We’re laying the fights out now, Ankalev’s got a fight lined up, go in there, do your thing, look great, obviously you’re next. We had to make this fight card and as you go down the line, you start looking at it, Khalil Rountree makes a lot of sense and, you said it yourself, no way in hell that’s not a fun one.”

Ankalaev didn’t find himself in White’s good graces following his showing against Jan Blachowicz in their vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight back in late 2022. The bout ended in a split draw and many were left unsatisfied with the bout.

With that said, time heals all wounds. Ankalaev is fresh off a knockout victory over Johnny Walker and if he can have a similar outing against Rakić, then a title fight may be academic.