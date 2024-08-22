Joe Rogan wants to see the UFC book Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll fly to the moon to commentate that fight”

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan wants to see the promotion book Alex Pereira vs Dricus du Plessis in a champion vs champion superfight.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis is the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. He was able to climb to the top of the mountain by defeating Sean Strickland for the belt earlier this year. Then, last weekend, he submitted Israel Adesanya in the fourth round of their UFC 305 main event to remain champion.

After the contest, Alex Pereira – the former king at 185 pounds – made it known that he wants to go back down to middleweight to collide with du Plessis.

For the aforementioned Joe Rogan, that’s a fight he simply has to see.

Rogan wants Pereira/du Plessis

“(He’s) very awkward, no quit, big power, super durable, takes a great shot, amazing heart,” Rogan said of du Plessis during his Fight Companion podcast. “I mean, he got pieced up. He rocked him (Adesanya). Those are big right hands. They caught him right in the side of the head and then he caught him with two in a row.

“You can’t count that guy out. Whenever you have these exchanges and you see these winging punches come Izzy’s way, anything can happen. When you’re tired and you’re not moving back as good as you were in the second and the first (rounds), sh*t happens. That’s a definitive victory.”

“He could definitely go to 205,” Rogan said. “Wouldn’t you love to see him try? He can take a shot, for sure. But can you take a shot from that guy (Pereira)? Can you take a shot from that guy at 205? Because that guy at 205 puts everybody night-night. Everybody goes night-night.”

“If Dricus goes up to 205 and fights Alex, oh my goodness,” Rogan said. “I’ll fly to the moon to commentate that fight. I want to see that fight. That’s crazy.”

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

