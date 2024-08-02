Steve Erceg demolishes Muhammad Mokaev for “Coward Mentality” after UFC release, Mokaev responds

Steve Erceg thinks Muhammad Mokaev’s cut sets a “cool precedent”

In a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Erceg reacted to Mokaev’s UFC release.

“I was very surprised,” Erceg said of Mokaev’s release. “But, I think it’s like a cool little precedent to set. You can’t go around, not only start fights, jumping other fighters, like if he did it one-to-one like face-to-face, it’s like one thing, like you probably shouldn’t do it before a fight anyways, jeopardize the fight, but more understandable. But, like getting a photo and then sucker punching him and getting your team in, that’s like unacceptable. It’s [a] coward mentality, I think.

“And then the way he treats people, I don’t know if fans get to see it, but I know he just seems like he’s a little entitled and thinks he’s very important, which I don’t particularly like. And obviously the UFC didn’t like, so hopefully he grows from here and learns a lesson.”

It didn’t take long for Mokaev to respond in a recent tweet.

I have great relationship with nutrition team, they helped me a lot , go and interview them before you talk shit you don’t know Unfortunately because people like him spreading false information, media reacts different Erceg don’t forget how I came to you and wish you luck at… — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) August 2, 2024

“I have great relationship with nutrition team, they helped me a lot, go and interview them before you talk shit you don’t know,” Mokaev tweeted in response to Erceg. “Unfortunately because people like him spreading false information, media reacts different. Erceg don’t forget how I came to you and wish you luck at the same card, we sat together, now you talk different. Also I wished you luck for the title fight.”

Mokaev, now a free agent, is expected to be a top target of Bellator and the PFL. Mokaev is 13-0 in his career with a 7-0 run in the UFC Octagon.

Erceg and Mokaev will likely never cross paths inside the cage, and Erceg feels Mokaev got what he deserved in his surprising release.