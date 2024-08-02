Steve Erceg demolishes Muhammad Mokaev for “Coward Mentality” after UFC release, Mokaev responds

By Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg didn’t mince words in his reaction to Muhammad Mokaev’s controversial release from the promotion.

Steve Erceg, Muhammad Mokaev

Erceg will face Kai Kara-France in the UFC 305 co-main event later this month. The card marks the UFC’s return to Perth, Australia, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Erceg, who fell to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in his last fight, could get right back in the mix with a win at UFC 305. The path to the title shot became narrower after Mokaev, an unbeaten contender, was cut from the UFC after a win at UFC 304.

The UFC has hinted that Mokaev’s release had to do with a concerning pattern of behavior out of the cage, including a fight week brawl with Manel Kape.

Erceg applauded the UFC for cutting Mokaev and gave his spin on why the promotion might’ve opted to part ways.

Steve Erceg thinks Muhammad Mokaev’s cut sets a “cool precedent”

In a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Erceg reacted to Mokaev’s UFC release.

“I was very surprised,” Erceg said of Mokaev’s release. “But, I think it’s like a cool little precedent to set. You can’t go around, not only start fights, jumping other fighters, like if he did it one-to-one like face-to-face, it’s like one thing, like you probably shouldn’t do it before a fight anyways, jeopardize the fight, but more understandable. But, like getting a photo and then sucker punching him and getting your team in, that’s like unacceptable. It’s [a] coward mentality, I think.

“And then the way he treats people, I don’t know if fans get to see it, but I know he just seems like he’s a little entitled and thinks he’s very important, which I don’t particularly like. And obviously the UFC didn’t like, so hopefully he grows from here and learns a lesson.”

It didn’t take long for Mokaev to respond in a recent tweet.

“I have great relationship with nutrition team, they helped me a lot, go and interview them before you talk shit you don’t know,” Mokaev tweeted in response to Erceg. “Unfortunately because people like him spreading false information, media reacts different. Erceg don’t forget how I came to you and wish you luck at the same card, we sat together, now you talk different. Also I wished you luck for the title fight.”

Mokaev, now a free agent, is expected to be a top target of Bellator and the PFL. Mokaev is 13-0 in his career with a 7-0 run in the UFC Octagon.

Erceg and Mokaev will likely never cross paths inside the cage, and Erceg feels Mokaev got what he deserved in his surprising release.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Muhammad Mokaev Steve Erceg UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, UFC

UFC champion Belal Muhammad takes aim at “so-called experts” Demetrious Johnson and Kamaru Usman: “They don’t know what they’re talking about”

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024
Carla Esparza
UFC

Carla Esparza announces her retirement fight will take place at UFC 307: “I feel it’s time”

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

Carla Esparza has announced that her retirement fight will take place at UFC 307.

UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

The UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 2nd.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier responds after Colby Covington claims he walked out of recent restaurant run-in in Florida

Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier is responding after Colby Covington claimed he walked out of a recent restaurant run-in in Florida.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2024

In the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, a pivotal bantamweight bout goes down as Cory Sandhagen takes on Umar Nurmagomedov. Heading into the fight, Sandhagen is a sizeable +230 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC 300, UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to criticism from Sean O'Malley

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall admits he has "no idea" if he'll ever fight Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has admitted he has no idea if he will ever fight Jon Jones.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC president Dana White has laughed off the idea of Jake Paul taking on UFC champion Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

Sean Strickland, Imane Khelif
UFC

Sean Strickland blames "Political wokeness" for Summer Olympics boxing controversy

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland didn’t mince words in expressing his views on the controversy surrounding Olympic boxing.

Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera vows to “slice” up Deiveson Figueiredo with elbows if he tries to wrestle at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Marlon Vera has sent a warning to Deiveson Figueiredo incase he decides to wrestle at UFC Abu Dhabi