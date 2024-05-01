Muhammad Mokaev calls “number one bullsh*t” on updated UFC flyweight rankings

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev has called out the updated UFC flyweight rankings as Alex Perez jumps above him in the pecking order.

Muhammad Mokaev

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev is a rising force of nature in the UFC’s flyweight division. The youngster fully believes he has what it takes to become a world champion, and with an unbeaten 12-0 record, the future certainly looks bright. With that being said, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air right now when it comes to the title picture.

Of course, Alexandre Pantoja will defend the strap against Steve Erceg this weekend at UFC 301. Beyond that, however, there are plenty of other fighters who will fancy their chances of getting an opportunity at the gold.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 87 Results: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Alex Perez (Highlights)

One example of that is Alex Perez – who Muhammad Mokaev defeated in his last outing. Perez, meanwhile, knocked out Matheus Nicolau last weekend, with the move vaulting him back above Mo in the top 15 rankings. As you can imagine, the 23-year-old wasn’t happy.

Mokaev’s fury

“Number 1 buls***”

Mokaev has been bumped down to #6, with Perez rising to #5. We all know that Mokaev was able to get the win over Perez, but it appears as if the promotion values Alex’s most recent win more. Unfortunately, for the time being, there’s nothing Mo can really do about it – until he gets back into the Octagon.

The Manchester resident has made it crystal clear that he intends to pursue a bout at UFC Manchester later this summer. If he wins in convincing fashion, it seems inevitable that he’ll head back above Perez.

Do you believe there is a good chance that we will see Muhammad Mokaev become UFC champion in the future? What do you make of him now being ranked below Alex Perez? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker and Jiri Prochazka

Robert Whittaker explains why he hopes Jiri Prochazka doesn’t move down to middleweight: “Then we’re enemies”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024
Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria “has much say in this as he thinks he does” with potential Max Holloway title fight

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Daniel Cormier has questioned how much of a say Ilia Topuria has in his potential showdown with Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to become one of the highest paid athletes in the world next year.

Drakkar Klose
UFC

Drakkar Klose claims Joaquim Silva is the "easiest fight," vows to KO him at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

Drakkar Klose called for the easiest fight in the lightweight division after his last win and he says he got his wish.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Tom Aspinall is venting his frustration with what he calls an ‘absolutely terrible’ UFC 304 start time.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja claims he smashed Sean O’Malley when they sparred years ago.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Alex Perez
UFC

Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez is already set for his next fight just days after a vicious knockout victory.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

NSAC votes to withhold 20% of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse after attacking fan during walkout

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.