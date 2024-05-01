Muhammad Mokaev calls “number one bullsh*t” on updated UFC flyweight rankings
Muhammad Mokaev has called out the updated UFC flyweight rankings as Alex Perez jumps above him in the pecking order.
As we know, Muhammad Mokaev is a rising force of nature in the UFC’s flyweight division. The youngster fully believes he has what it takes to become a world champion, and with an unbeaten 12-0 record, the future certainly looks bright. With that being said, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air right now when it comes to the title picture.
Of course, Alexandre Pantoja will defend the strap against Steve Erceg this weekend at UFC 301. Beyond that, however, there are plenty of other fighters who will fancy their chances of getting an opportunity at the gold.
One example of that is Alex Perez – who Muhammad Mokaev defeated in his last outing. Perez, meanwhile, knocked out Matheus Nicolau last weekend, with the move vaulting him back above Mo in the top 15 rankings. As you can imagine, the 23-year-old wasn’t happy.
Number 1 bulshit pic.twitter.com/JfG42hRotV
— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) April 30, 2024
Mokaev’s fury
“Number 1 buls***”
Mokaev has been bumped down to #6, with Perez rising to #5. We all know that Mokaev was able to get the win over Perez, but it appears as if the promotion values Alex’s most recent win more. Unfortunately, for the time being, there’s nothing Mo can really do about it – until he gets back into the Octagon.
The Manchester resident has made it crystal clear that he intends to pursue a bout at UFC Manchester later this summer. If he wins in convincing fashion, it seems inevitable that he’ll head back above Perez.
Do you believe there is a good chance that we will see Muhammad Mokaev become UFC champion in the future? What do you make of him now being ranked below Alex Perez? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
