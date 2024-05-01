Muhammad Mokaev calls “number one bullsh*t” on updated UFC flyweight rankings

Muhammad Mokaev has called out the updated UFC flyweight rankings as Alex Perez jumps above him in the pecking order.

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev is a rising force of nature in the UFC’s flyweight division. The youngster fully believes he has what it takes to become a world champion, and with an unbeaten 12-0 record, the future certainly looks bright. With that being said, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air right now when it comes to the title picture.

Of course, Alexandre Pantoja will defend the strap against Steve Erceg this weekend at UFC 301. Beyond that, however, there are plenty of other fighters who will fancy their chances of getting an opportunity at the gold.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 87 Results: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Alex Perez (Highlights)

One example of that is Alex Perez – who Muhammad Mokaev defeated in his last outing. Perez, meanwhile, knocked out Matheus Nicolau last weekend, with the move vaulting him back above Mo in the top 15 rankings. As you can imagine, the 23-year-old wasn’t happy.