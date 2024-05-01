Robert Whittaker explains why he hopes Jiri Prochazka doesn’t move down to middleweight: “Then we’re enemies”
Robert Whittaker has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka move down to middleweight.
For the longest time now, Jiri Prochazka has been a big fan favorite in mixed martial arts. That’s been especially true since he joined the UFC, with his eccentric style winning over the masses.
Most recently, he was able to take out Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. The win, in the eyes of many, should set him up for a shot at the light heavyweight championship – a belt he formerly held.
RELATED: Jiri Prochazka eyeing middleweight move if he reclaims UFC light-heavyweight title: “I could handle the division”
Jiri himself has also teased the idea of a future move down to 185 pounds. Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, isn’t the biggest supporter of that plan.
Whittaker’s Prochazka view
“I hope he doesn’t,” Whittaker said on the MMArcade Podcast. “I really hope he doesn’t (move to middleweight). I like the guy a lot, but if he enters the middleweight division, then we’re enemies. That’s just the nature of the game. They’re all enemies, except for my teammates.”
“I can’t see him at (middleweight),” Whittaker said. “I’ve seen him in real life. I’ve been up close with him, and he’s big, dude. It’s not just his physical size. He’s got a big frame. Wide shoulders. He’s really tall. He’s 6-foot-4. But he’s a big, big guy. I think he has the mentalities to get (down in weight). Don’t get me wrong.
“If he wants to get to middleweight, he’ll do it. Whether or not it would be a good move, it’s hard to say. He’s smashing it at light heavy, and he’s said he’s still got goals there. Stay at light heavyweight so we can stay friends.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Would you like to see this move? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jiri Prochazka Robert Whittaker UFC