Robert Whittaker explains why he hopes Jiri Prochazka doesn’t move down to middleweight: “Then we’re enemies”

Robert Whittaker has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka move down to middleweight.

For the longest time now, Jiri Prochazka has been a big fan favorite in mixed martial arts. That’s been especially true since he joined the UFC, with his eccentric style winning over the masses.

Most recently, he was able to take out Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. The win, in the eyes of many, should set him up for a shot at the light heavyweight championship – a belt he formerly held.

Jiri himself has also teased the idea of a future move down to 185 pounds. Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, isn’t the biggest supporter of that plan.