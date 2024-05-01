Halil Amir guarantees better version of himself at featherweight: “I’ll be faster and stronger”

Halil Amir has one goal in mind this Friday, May 3 — to shake up ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division.

The Turkish fighter moves down a weight class to face Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite stepping out of his comfort zone, “No Mercy” exudes confidence ahead of a pivotal matchup against a fellow unbeaten standout.

“I’m not a big lightweight, and I think in this weight class, I’ll be faster and stronger,” he said.

At lightweight, Amir holds proof that he is not to be trifled with.

Eight of his 10 career wins have come by way of knockout, solidifying his reputation as a fearsome finisher.

In fact, two of his last three outings in ONE have ended in emphatic fashion.

Now transitioning to featherweight, Amir is confident that this change will further amplify his already formidable skill set.

“I don’t have a special plan for [Akbar]. I will enter the ring and move forward, as always,” he said.