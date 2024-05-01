Halil Amir guarantees better version of himself at featherweight: “I’ll be faster and stronger”
Halil Amir has one goal in mind this Friday, May 3 — to shake up ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division.
The Turkish fighter moves down a weight class to face Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Despite stepping out of his comfort zone, “No Mercy” exudes confidence ahead of a pivotal matchup against a fellow unbeaten standout.
“I’m not a big lightweight, and I think in this weight class, I’ll be faster and stronger,” he said.
At lightweight, Amir holds proof that he is not to be trifled with.
Eight of his 10 career wins have come by way of knockout, solidifying his reputation as a fearsome finisher.
In fact, two of his last three outings in ONE have ended in emphatic fashion.
Now transitioning to featherweight, Amir is confident that this change will further amplify his already formidable skill set.
“I don’t have a special plan for [Akbar]. I will enter the ring and move forward, as always,” he said.
Halil Amir vows to finish Akbar Abdullaev
The statistics speak volumes about the explosive nature of the matchup between Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev.
With 19 of their 20 combined wins coming inside the distance, fans can expect a showdown where a finish is the most likely outcome.
Despite facing an opponent with a similar track record of devastating knockouts, Amir remains steadfast in his approach.
He refuses to alter his game plan to cater to Abdullaev’s strengths, opting to rely on his own skills and instincts.
“My goal is to finish him,” he said. “If I cannot succeed, I’ll do everything in my power to make the referee raise my hand.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship