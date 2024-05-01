Halil Amir guarantees better version of himself at featherweight: “I’ll be faster and stronger”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Halil Amir has one goal in mind this Friday, May 3 — to shake up ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division.

Halil Amir

The Turkish fighter moves down a weight class to face Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite stepping out of his comfort zone, “No Mercy” exudes confidence ahead of a pivotal matchup against a fellow unbeaten standout.

“I’m not a big lightweight, and I think in this weight class, I’ll be faster and stronger,” he said.

At lightweight, Amir holds proof that he is not to be trifled with.

Eight of his 10 career wins have come by way of knockout, solidifying his reputation as a fearsome finisher.

In fact, two of his last three outings in ONE have ended in emphatic fashion.

Now transitioning to featherweight, Amir is confident that this change will further amplify his already formidable skill set.

“I don’t have a special plan for [Akbar]. I will enter the ring and move forward, as always,” he said.

Halil Amir vows to finish Akbar Abdullaev

The statistics speak volumes about the explosive nature of the matchup between Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev.

With 19 of their 20 combined wins coming inside the distance, fans can expect a showdown where a finish is the most likely outcome.

Despite facing an opponent with a similar track record of devastating knockouts, Amir remains steadfast in his approach.

He refuses to alter his game plan to cater to Abdullaev’s strengths, opting to rely on his own skills and instincts.

“My goal is to finish him,” he said. “If I cannot succeed, I’ll do everything in my power to make the referee raise my hand.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Smilla Sundell

ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson “honored” to earn BJJ black belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in history.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong promises fireworks against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 22: “I don’t want to have a boring fight”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 29, 2024

Chinese knockout artist Hu Yong is planning to make quick work of Reece McLaren.  

Forbes Top Five Most Valuable Combat Sports Properties
UFC

UFC and ONE surge into top 5 of Forbes most valuable combat sports properties

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 28, 2024

Forbes Magazine has released its latest assessment on the multi-billion-dollar combat sports industry. The top five, according to the respected business publication, features two MMA promotions, two wrestling organizations, and one boxing promtion.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison to collide with Seksan at ONE 168: Denver  

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 26, 2024

A dream Muay Thai showdown between Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang is coming to America on September 6.  

Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci to challenge Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2024
Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

K-1 World Champion Masaaki Noiri joins ONE Championship: "I’ve been waiting for this moment"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2024

ONE Championship has added another of the world’s top kickboxers to its ranks. 

Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Road to ONE: America winner Sean Climaco promises “technical violence” in debut 

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024

Sean Climaco plans to put American Muay Thai on the map with a signature performance in his ONE Championship debut. 

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Undefeated Ben Tynan makes quick turnaround, faces Mauro Cerilli at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga 

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024

Ben Tynan is wasting no time getting back to work as he looks to continue his rapid rise to the top of ONE Championship’s heavyweight MMA division.

Reece McLaren
ONE Championship

Reece McLaren “excited to showcase” evolved MMA game at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024

Fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren has been a staple of ONE Championship for almost a decade, but the 32-year-old believes that his best has yet to come.