Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

UFC fighter Jake Hadley has called out Muhammad Mokaev for his actions during UFC 304 fight week.

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev has had an interesting week. He got involved in a brawl with Manel Kape and his team, defeated Kape at UFC 304, and was then released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are allegations that he had been negotiating with PFL while still being signed to UFC, but this has been rejected by Mokaev’s camp.

RELATED: Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

Now, we have to wait and see what comes next for the youngster. He’s a fantastic undefeated prospect, but it doesn’t appear as if the UFC is interested in doing business right now.

Jake Hadley, who also competed at UFC 304, gave his uncensored view on Mokaev during his post-fight scrum.