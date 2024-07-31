Jake Hadley sounds off on “clown” Muhammad Mokaev for UFC 304 shenanigans: “He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers”

By Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

UFC fighter Jake Hadley has called out Muhammad Mokaev for his actions during UFC 304 fight week.

Muhammad Mokaev

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev has had an interesting week. He got involved in a brawl with Manel Kape and his team, defeated Kape at UFC 304, and was then released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are allegations that he had been negotiating with PFL while still being signed to UFC, but this has been rejected by Mokaev’s camp.

RELATED: Video | Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev and their teams brawl it out at the UFC 304 fighter hotel

Now, we have to wait and see what comes next for the youngster. He’s a fantastic undefeated prospect, but it doesn’t appear as if the UFC is interested in doing business right now.

Jake Hadley, who also competed at UFC 304, gave his uncensored view on Mokaev during his post-fight scrum.

Hadley tears into Mokaev

“I thought he was boring. He’s an idiot. He’s just trying to fight everyone in the back. He sucker punched Manel Kape and all these geezers. He’s a clown. He tried to start on me in the on the bus yesterday, but I’ll smash his head in, that idiot. If he wants to come up to 135 – I’d even go down back down to 125 just to smash his head in. He’s never wanted that fight in his life, but he’s higher up the ranking, so I can understand. But when we were both on the same ranking level, he never wanted the fight. He don’t want the fight – and I’d kill him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is going to be next for Muhammad Mokaev? If you were Dana White, would you re-sign him to a new contract, or would you let him test the waters in free agency? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

