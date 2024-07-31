Danielle Kelly targets emphatic win over Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 31, 2024

Danielle Kelly plans to give Mayssa Bastos a dose of her own medicine when they clash at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Danielle Kelly

There, the American standout defends her ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title against the Brazilian challenger. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 2.

The Philadelphia native’s upcoming match is arguably the most challenging test of her ONE Championship stint.

Bastos, a nine-time IBJJF World Champion, has earned a reputation as one of the sport’s greatest competitors in the lightest weight divisions.

However, Kelly is not daunted by the pedigree of her opponent. In fact, she envisions the perfect way to defeat Bastos.

“Taking [her] back. If I somehow got her back and choked her. You know, they all love taking the back, the Mendes brothers and everyone there. So it’d be kind of cool if I did that if I played her game and [take] her out with her own move,” Kelly said.

For Kelly, it’s not merely about keeping her grip on the throne. It’s about proving her status as the premier grappler in her division.

“Now, I’m kind of just going in there now. Like, I don’t really give a s**t what you accomplished or how many titles you have,” she said. 

Danielle Kelly shares the secret behind her success

Danielle Kelly’s formula to success is straightforward — seek out and overcome the most significant challenges.

Her unwavering belief in this philosophy has propelled her to the top of her sport, and she’s determined to continue her ascent by confronting the best.

“I feel like I have to just keep kind of challenging myself. I know it sounds cliche, but it’s pretty true, just because with training, I feel like it’s more like, I’m more of a target for my division, for the 115-pound class,” she said.

“A lot hasn’t changed. You know, it’s still the same goal.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

