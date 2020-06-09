Most Gruesome UFC Injuries

Whether it’s snapped bones, mutant-like hematomas or bloodsoaked limbs, the Octagon has seen it’s fair share of battle wounds.

So here at BJPenn.com, we have rounded up the most gruesome injuries in UFC.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s hematoma against Weili Zhang

On the stacked UFC 248 card on March 7, 2020, Joana went to war against Weili Zhang for the strawweight title. The champion Zhang ultimately retained the belt in a razor-thin split decision. The bout won “Fight of the Night” and is already regarded by fans and media as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. During the five-round war, Joanna suffered a major hematoma due to strikes landed by Zhang.

“I was like ‘holy moly’,” she told BBC Sport. “I looked like a zombie.

“But I knew that I would heal. I was more mad at myself because I wanted to have a few nice days in Vegas with my friends and family. But this is the price we pay. I’ve been doing this for 17 years so I know the game.”

She claimed she went blind for two days after it happened and that that it could have scarred her face. Jecy’s heamotoma was a daevtating consequence for such awe-inspiring battle.

Alistair Overeem’s split lip from Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The demolition man, Alistair Overeem suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in his brawl against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The heavy-hitters collided in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 on 7 December, 2019.

Despite leading most of the action, “The Reem” absorbed a major suckerpunch in the final seconds of the last round.

His lip burst open, revealing a gaping gash on his top lip.

After the initial shock, Alistair Overeem seemed revatively unphased by the injury and smiled through the hole.

After a successfully surgery, his horrific split lip is a thing of the past. The reem has returned to the Octagon since to fight Walt Harris which proved his mouth has miraculously healed.

Anderson Silva’s injured leg against Chris Weidman

In their rematch at UFC 168, Anderson Silva looked to avenge his previous loss to Chris Weidman and reclaim the middleweight throne.

In the second round checked one of Anderson Silva’s leg kicks and it bent like rubber. Spider recoiled onto the canvas floor, followed by the referee who put an end to the fight.

Their fight was Silva’s last shot at the 185-pound title.

Not only did he claim another loss, but he also claimed one of the worst injuries in UFC history.

Jon Jones’ dislocated toe against Chael Sonnen

Following his main event clash at UFC 159 against Chael Sonnen, Jon Jones took home more than just a victory.

Immediately after celebrating his first round TKO win, “Bones” noticed that he had broken his big toe on his left foot.

In a shocking turn of events his toe appeared to be taking an early departure from the rest of his foot and was almost off the bone.

The light heavyweight champion’s dislocated toe will go down as one of the worst injuries in UFC history.

Mike Perry’s broken nose against Vicente Luque

Mike Perry went to head to head against Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay.

The co-main event brawl ended in a bloody mess. Luque landed a vicious knee that fractured Perry’s nose in the final minute of the third round.

Luque left with a razor-close split decision win and Perry left with a bloodied nose.

The image of his horrendous injury went viral online.

“Platinum” didn’t let his injury phase him and had surgery to rectify the displacement.

He returned back to MMA business at UFC 245 against Geoff Neal and unfortunately lost by TKO in the first-round.

Frank Mir snaps Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira’s arm

Frank Mir has delivered some devastating injuries to his opponents including heavyweight titan Tim Sylvia and Brazilian standout, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Mir faced off against Nogueira in a rematch at UFC 140 on December 10, 2011.

The former heavyweight champion recovered from the brink of defeat to deliver one of the worst injuries ever to “Minotauro”.

He locked his opponent’s arm into a kimura. Not one to be defeated, Nogeuira showed ultimate toughness and grent by withstanding the pressure.

However, it didn’t pay off as Mir snapped his arm. The injury must have been excruciating, and Nogueira had to have a whopping 16 screws to fix his sorrowful arm.

Leslie Smith’s ear explodes at UFC 180

Leslie Smith took cauliflower ear to the next level in her UFC 180 clash against Jessica Eye.

The top-ranked 125-pound contender took a right hand to the side of her head, which caused her cauliflower ear to explode.

Blood oozed out of the wound as her ear almost vacated her head. The dangling flesh was enough to make fans gasp simultaneously out of awe and horror.

The fight was finished shortly after that, allowing “Evil” Eye to secure the TKO win and allowing Smith to secure one of the worst MMA injuries.

Matt Mitrione suffers swollen eye at the hands Travis Browne

Matt Mitrione’s eye injury against Travis Browne looked like it came right out of a horror movie.

The heavyweights collided at UFC Fight Night 81 in January 2016. Mitrione suffered multiple eye gouges at the hands of his opponent. A thudding punch from “Hapa” Browne resulted in an obscene swelling on his right eye. The eye pokes would work in Browne’s favor as he manage to throw Mitrione off his game and secure the TKO victory.

“Meathead” had eye surgery to fix his orbital blowout, but it wasn’t enough to soften the blow of the disappointing outcome.

Other noteworthy mentions include Vitor Belfort taking a slice out of Marvin Eastman’s eyebrow, Donald Cerrone’s swollen eye against Tony Ferguson, Tim Sylvia’s broken arm against Frank Mir