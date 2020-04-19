Joanna Jedrzejczyk reflects on hospital visit after Weili Zhang fight: “I felt like my soul was bleeding”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reflected on her emotional hospital visit following her war with UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

Her opponent Zhang recently shared a story of how she met Jedrzekczyk in the hospital following their classic at UFC 248. The champ said that Jedrzejczyk was “crying for hours” as the two shared a special emotional moment with each other after slugging it out for 25 minutes in the center of the Octagon. The bout won “Fight of the Night” and is already regarded by fans and media as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Jedrzejczyk spoke openly and honestly about her visit to the hospital, admitting she was in an incredible amount of pain — both emotional and physical pain — something that she’s never felt before during her own championship career.

“They did a small medical procedure on my ear, I had a CAT scan, I had an ultrasound, I had an X-ray, and honestly, after a fight like this, I felt like every touch from the doctors and nurses, everything was so painful. I didn’t want anybody to touch my body, and I felt like my heart was bleeding, like my soul was bleeding,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I always know that anything can happen in a fight, but I didn’t expect to be that bruised and in so much pain.”

Jedrzejczyk may have lost the fight to Zhang on the judges’ scorecards, but she gained the respect of everyone who watched that fight after going five hard rounds against a respected champ in Zhang in what was an instant classic. We know what Zhang felt when she visited the hospital after the fight, and now we know Jedrzejczyk’s side of the story.

What do you think is next for Joanna Jedrzejczyk?