Miranda Maverick reveals she received death threats and messages to commit suicide following loss at UFC 289: “It is insane”
UFC fighter Miranda Maverick has opened up on some of the disturbing messages she’s received since her fight last weekend.
For a long time now, Miranda Maverick has been seen as an interesting prospect in the women’s flyweight division. At the age of just 25, she already has a great set of tools – and has many years ahead of her to continue developing them.
However, it’s not like she hasn’t had setbacks. She came into her fight on Saturday night with a 4-2 record in the UFC, although she was riding a two-fight win streak. Unfortunately, she couldn’t get the job done in a decision defeat to Jasmine Jasudavicius on the prelims.
Maverick noted that she had gone blind during the final round of the bout, seriously harming both her chances of victory and long-term health. In a recent injury post, the youngster revealed the extent of the backlash she’s received.
“I’ve received so many death threats, messages telling me to commit suicide, kill myself, etc in the past 2 days. It is insane.
Maverick opens up
“Just because we have a blue check by our names doesn’t mean we are invincible. Mind you, I ignore these clowns. But, to those who struggle with what social media thinks of you, remember most keyboard warriors don’t have much to show for their lives. Go after something with all the effort you have and regardless of the result know you put your all on the line.
“And to you pieces of [poop emoji] who say such hateful things, I hope you never experience the pain of having someone say/do the same to you.
God bless you all.”
What should be next for Miranda Maverick? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
