Miranda Maverick reveals she received death threats and messages to commit suicide following loss at UFC 289: “It is insane”

By Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

UFC fighter Miranda Maverick has opened up on some of the disturbing messages she’s received since her fight last weekend.

Miranda Maverick

For a long time now, Miranda Maverick has been seen as an interesting prospect in the women’s flyweight division. At the age of just 25, she already has a great set of tools – and has many years ahead of her to continue developing them.

However, it’s not like she hasn’t had setbacks. She came into her fight on Saturday night with a 4-2 record in the UFC, although she was riding a two-fight win streak. Unfortunately, she couldn’t get the job done in a decision defeat to Jasmine Jasudavicius on the prelims.

RELATED: MIRANDA MAVERICK REVEALS SHE WENT “COMPLETELY BLIND” DURING THIRD-ROUND OF JASMINE JASUDAVICIUS FIGHT AT UFC 289

Maverick noted that she had gone blind during the final round of the bout, seriously harming both her chances of victory and long-term health. In a recent injury post, the youngster revealed the extent of the backlash she’s received.

“I’ve received so many death threats, messages telling me to commit suicide, kill myself, etc in the past 2 days. It is insane.

Maverick opens up

“Just because we have a blue check by our names doesn’t mean we are invincible. Mind you, I ignore these clowns. But, to those who struggle with what social media thinks of you, remember most keyboard warriors don’t have much to show for their lives. Go after something with all the effort you have and regardless of the result know you put your all on the line.

“And to you pieces of [poop emoji] who say such hateful things, I hope you never experience the pain of having someone say/do the same to you.

God bless you all.”

Quotes via Cageside Press

What should be next for Miranda Maverick? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Miranda Maverick UFC

Related

Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal

Watch | Jorge Masvidal attends Donald Trump’s post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana: “We got your back”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023
Modestas Bukauskas
Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas says fighting back at the Apex is a chance to "change the script," vows to finish Zac Pauga

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Modestas Bukauskas wanted to fight in London in July but is ready for redemption at the UFC Apex.

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Alex Pereira shares footage of sparring with former opponent Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland did end up sparring with one another.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling questions Sean O'Malley's KO power, believes he'll finish "Suga" in the first round at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is confident he will be able to finish Sean O’Malley early at UFC 292.

Henry Cejudo, Brandon Moreno and Max Holloway
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo wants to settle "bad blood" against Brandon Moreno or fight Max Holloway at 145lbs if Merab Dvalishvili isn't healthy in time

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

Henry Cejudo has two names in mind if Merab Dvalishvili isn’t able to get healthy in a timely fashion.

Max Holloway praises former opponent Charles Oliveira and calls for Islam Makhachev rematch: "Excited to watch it"

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski eyeing potential BMF title fight if Islam Makhachev is busy: "I can have three belts!"

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still wants to fight Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he thinks Yair Rodriguez is the "most dangerous" fighter he's fought

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has shared some high praise for his upcoming opponent Yair Rodriguez.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

UFC champion Israel Adesanya explains why he doesn’t fancy a future move to WWE: “I like to be the author of my own story”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya is explaining why he doesn’t fancy a future move to WWE.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 126, UFC Vegas 75
Kyle Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 126 with Aspen Ladd, Modestas Bukauskas, Kyle Daukaus, Miles Johns, and Nikolas Motta

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of 2023 PFL 5, UFC Vegas 75, and CFFC 120 this weekend.