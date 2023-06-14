Miranda Maverick reveals she received death threats and messages to commit suicide following loss at UFC 289: “It is insane”

UFC fighter Miranda Maverick has opened up on some of the disturbing messages she’s received since her fight last weekend.

For a long time now, Miranda Maverick has been seen as an interesting prospect in the women’s flyweight division. At the age of just 25, she already has a great set of tools – and has many years ahead of her to continue developing them.

However, it’s not like she hasn’t had setbacks. She came into her fight on Saturday night with a 4-2 record in the UFC, although she was riding a two-fight win streak. Unfortunately, she couldn’t get the job done in a decision defeat to Jasmine Jasudavicius on the prelims.

Maverick noted that she had gone blind during the final round of the bout, seriously harming both her chances of victory and long-term health. In a recent injury post, the youngster revealed the extent of the backlash she’s received.

Miranda Maverick revealed that she's received death threats among other nasty comments on social media. #UFC289 via her IG pic.twitter.com/lsoXJDZV6N — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) June 13, 2023

“I’ve received so many death threats, messages telling me to commit suicide, kill myself, etc in the past 2 days. It is insane.