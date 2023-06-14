Watch | Jorge Masvidal attends Donald Trump’s post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana: “We got your back”

By Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has come out in support of former president Donald Trump following his post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana.

Donald Trump and Jorge Masvidal

While he may be retired from mixed martial arts, Jorge Masvidal is still pretty active in the media spotlight. From interviews to his business ventures, he still wants everyone to know he’s around. The former BMF title holder has several interests outside of fighting and as many of you know, one of them is politics.

Jorge Masvidal has been a big supporter of Donald Trump for some time now. Between supporting him in his 2020 re-election campaign to standing up for him on social media, the two are known to be pretty close.

RELATED: VIDEO | UFC STAR JORGE MASVIDAL URGES AMERICANS TO RE-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

It makes sense, then, given that Trump is potentially facing prison time, that he’d make his presence known during his hour of need.

Masvidal backs Trump

There’s certainly a cross-section that exists within politics and MMA. As we get ready for next year’s election, it makes sense that this kind of trend will continue.

When it comes to Masvidal, he’s never going to shy away from talking about what he believes in. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has always been a big fan of the sport, and he’s always been great friends with UFC president Dana White.

Other fighters have, and likely will continue, to get behind him during this troubling time for him. Who knows, maybe we’ll see him at another UFC event sooner rather than later.

What do you think about the relationship between Jorge Masvidal and Donald Trump? Do you believe fighters should voice their political opinions on social media? Can we expect to see something similar from Colby Covington in the months ahead? Let us know your thoughts on this and more, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

