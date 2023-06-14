Watch | Jorge Masvidal attends Donald Trump’s post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana: “We got your back”

Jorge Masvidal has come out in support of former president Donald Trump following his post-arraignment gathering in Little Havana.

While he may be retired from mixed martial arts, Jorge Masvidal is still pretty active in the media spotlight. From interviews to his business ventures, he still wants everyone to know he’s around. The former BMF title holder has several interests outside of fighting and as many of you know, one of them is politics.

Jorge Masvidal has been a big supporter of Donald Trump for some time now. Between supporting him in his 2020 re-election campaign to standing up for him on social media, the two are known to be pretty close.

It makes sense, then, given that Trump is potentially facing prison time, that he’d make his presence known during his hour of need.