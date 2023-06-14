Nate Landwehr issues statement following loss to Dan Ige at UFC 289: “Ain’t no shame in my game man”

UFC fighter Nate Landwehr has issued a statement following his defeat to Dan Ige at UFC 289 last weekend.

Any fans who have watched UFC in the last few years will know just how exciting Nate Landwehr is. The 35-year-old is the kind of fighter who never gives up, and he always wants to put on a show for the fans. Heading into his meeting with Dan Ige on Saturday night, he was riding a three-fight win streak with all three victories landing him a bonus.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t his night. While he did well to stay in the fight, Ige was able to knock him down and control large portions of the three-round affair. In the end, Landwehr fell to a unanimous decision loss.

Instead of making excuses, though, the veteran held his hands up in a statement on social media.

Nate Landwehr responds to his decision defeat to Dan Ige at #UFC289, per his IG. pic.twitter.com/xc5lj3WqOH — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 13, 2023

“I made it home. S**t, Saturday night ain’t go the way I planned. Got some black eyes. I feel like it was close until it wasn’t. Ain’t no shame in my game, man. I can’t be shamed. I don’t feel bad about it at all, s***. It is what it is, I’ma bounce back. I just wanna thank everybody, thank my management, thank my coaches.”