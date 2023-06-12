Miranda Maverick reveals she went “completely blind” during third-round of Jasmine Jasudavicius fight at UFC 289

Miranda Maverick is revealing she went ‘completely blind’ during third-round of Jasmine Jasudavicius fight at UFC 289.

It was just this past Saturday, June 10th, that saw Miranda ‘Fear The’ Maverick (11-5 MMA) get in the cage with Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-2 MMA) in a flyweight bout. The ultimate result was a unanimous decision win for the 34-year-old Jasudavicius.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Maverick spoke about what happened during her fight at UFC 289 posting:

“Some things are scarier than fighting – and one of those things is going blind. My left eye went blurry end of 2nd round and was completely blind throughout the 3rd round. Its mostly back now and I’ll be meeting with a retina specialist this coming week. But I’ll admit I was scared during that time.”

Continuing the 25-year-old gave credit to her opponent saying:

“I firmly believe in taking ownership and responsibility for my ups and downs. It wasn’t my night. Jasmine did great in there and capitalized on my hesitations and poor shots today. Congratulations and all respect to her. Sorry to all those I disappointed and thank you to those who don’t let 15 minutes of my life represent who I am. I’ll be back.”

Concluding, Miranda Maverick commented:

“Canada, Vancouver is a beautiful city and I’m happy to have met the UFC crowd out here!”

It was indeed the first time in almost 4 years that the UFC has been on Canadian soil, and it was a sell-out.

With the victory, Jasmine is now 2-0 in her last 2 fights, as she previously defeated Gabriella Fernandes (8-2 MMA) in February of this year.

Miranda had 2 consecutive wins in the Octagon coming into UFC 289, defeating Sabina Mazo (9-4 MMA) in March of 2022 and Shanna Young (9-5 MMA) in November of 2022. With her most recent loss, she’ll be looking to get back in the win column in the near future.

Were you watching this past weekend? Who would you like to see Miranda Maverick get in the cage with next?

