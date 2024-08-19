Brendan Schaub reacts after being slammed by Dricus du Plessis for fight prediction: “I’d be mad too!”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has responded to Dricus du Plessis.

‘Stillknocks’ returned to the cage over the weekend in Australia. Back for the first time since winning UFC gold against Sean Strickland in January, du Plessis faced Israel Adesanya. Heading into the contest, the betting line was near even. However, many, including the likes of former heavyweight Brendan Schaub, picked ‘The Last Stylebender’ to win.

However, they were wrong. On fight night, the South African took down Adesanya and scored a fourth-round submission win. Post-fight, Dricus du Plessis decided to take aim at various fighters who picked him to lose. The middleweight champion slammed several, including fellow UFC 305 fighter Steve Erceg, who picked him to lose.

Dricus du Plessis also slammed Brendan Schaub as well on social media. The UFC middleweight champion joked about the former fighter’s prediction while adding that he’s not even relevant enough to be a has-been. Not long after du Plessis slammed him, Schaub came out with a brief response on social media.

Dricus du Plessis made sure to remind Brendan Schaub that he predicted Israel Adesanya was going to “beat the sh*t out of him” 😅 🎥 YT / @BrendanSchaub, @joeroganhq #UFC305 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OiDcGikJcN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 18, 2024

Fair play. I’d be mad too. DDP is a monster. https://t.co/zmvakoIq1n — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 19, 2024

Brendan Schaub responds to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis

In a post on X, Brendan Schaub’s brief response was a classy one. The former UFC heavyweight contender stated that the South African fighter was a monster. Schaub added that if he were in Dricus du Plessis’ shoes, he would absolutely be mad at him as well.

Regardless, Dricus du Plessis’s victory tour is just getting started. While the champion has mocked the likes of Brendan Schaub who picked him to lose, he’s already focused on his return to the cage. On Saturday night, du Plessis slammed Sean Strickland, whom he won the title from in January.

‘Tarzan’ earned a rematch with Du Plessis by scoring a split-decision victory over Paulo Costa in June. Following the victory, Dana White confirmed that Strickland was next for the middleweight champion. However, Strickland has had some reservations about potentially fighting in South Africa, despite the promoter’s promise of letting du Plessis fight at home next.

What do you make of these comments about UFC middleweight champion du Plessis? Do you think Brendan Schaub’s prediction was out of line?