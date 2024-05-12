George Kambosos issues statement following TKO loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko in IBF title fight

George Kambosos Speaks Out on Vasiliy Lomachenko Loss

George Kambosos took to his X account to thank his supporters following the defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Gave it my all, never cherry picked always stepped to the best & hardest challengers. And Loma will go down as one of the best in history. I’m safe I’m healthy & I tried my hardest to win for every second. Thank you to all the fans that support me through it all, dared again ❤️👏🏻 — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) May 12, 2024

“Gave it my all, never cherry picked always stepped to the best & hardest challengers. And Loma will go down as one of the best in history. I’m safe I’m healthy & I tried my hardest to win for every second. Thank you to all the fans that support me through it all, dared again.”

During the post-fight press conference, Lomachenko said he was well prepared going into the Kambosos fight.

“I expected a little bit more, but everything he did, we were prepared for, and I saw it during the fight and I needed to adjust during the fight, round by round. And I felt during the fight I can finish him.

“[Winning by stoppage] was not a goal, but this was a world championship and we needed to finish strong. This is what I did. … We prepared very seriously for this fight, and like I said before, styles make fights, this is what happens. We have two different styles. Today, my style was better.”

It’s a tough loss for Kambosos, who had been trying to shake off the “one-hit wonder” label some fans and experts have used on him. As for Lomachenko, the IBF lightweight title win potentially sets him up for another massive fight at 135 pounds.