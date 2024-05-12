George Kambosos issues statement following TKO loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko in IBF title fight
George Kambosos has issued a statement after being stopped by Vasiliy Lomachenko in their IBF lightweight title fight.
Kambosos had the fans behind him in Perth, Australia, but it ultimately didn’t matter. Lomachenko found great success pressuring Kambosos and making him miss. “Loma” was too fast and ended up dropping “Ferocious” twice before scoring an 11th-round TKO finish.
It’s a tough pill to swallow for Kambosos, but he remains positive in the aftermath.
George Kambosos Speaks Out on Vasiliy Lomachenko Loss
George Kambosos took to his X account to thank his supporters following the defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko.
Gave it my all, never cherry picked always stepped to the best & hardest challengers. And Loma will go down as one of the best in history. I’m safe I’m healthy & I tried my hardest to win for every second. Thank you to all the fans that support me through it all, dared again ❤️👏🏻
“Gave it my all, never cherry picked always stepped to the best & hardest challengers. And Loma will go down as one of the best in history. I’m safe I’m healthy & I tried my hardest to win for every second. Thank you to all the fans that support me through it all, dared again.”
During the post-fight press conference, Lomachenko said he was well prepared going into the Kambosos fight.
“I expected a little bit more, but everything he did, we were prepared for, and I saw it during the fight and I needed to adjust during the fight, round by round. And I felt during the fight I can finish him.
“[Winning by stoppage] was not a goal, but this was a world championship and we needed to finish strong. This is what I did. … We prepared very seriously for this fight, and like I said before, styles make fights, this is what happens. We have two different styles. Today, my style was better.”
It’s a tough loss for Kambosos, who had been trying to shake off the “one-hit wonder” label some fans and experts have used on him. As for Lomachenko, the IBF lightweight title win potentially sets him up for another massive fight at 135 pounds.
