Dominick Cruz reveals the two names he’s targeting for his 2024 comeback: “I know I can do well”

By Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wants to avenge a few losses.

Dominick Cruz

‘The Dominator’ is in a weird stage of his career. While the former UFC bantamweight titleholder hasn’t retired from fighting, he’s also been quiet on a return for quite a while. Dominick Cruz last competed in August 2022, facing Marlon Vera. Despite some early success against ‘Chito’, the former champion wound up being knocked out in the fourth round.

Since then, Dominick Cruz hasn’t signed any deal to return, nor discussed a comeback much. While he was linked to a UFC 301 clash with Jose Aldo, that fight failed to come to fruition. ‘The King of Rio’ will instead face rising bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez at the event in Brazil early next month.

While some speculated that ‘The Dominator’ was retired, that’s not the case at all. In a recent interview with popular YouTuber Matan Even, Dominick Cruz discussed a potential return to the cage. There, the former UFC champion stated that he was eyeing rematches with Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera for his comeback.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN SLAMS ISLAM MAKHACHEV AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT AVOIDING REMATCH: “WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU FOUGHT 2 TIMES IN 6 WEEKS?

UFC bantamweight Dominick Cruz calls for rematches with Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera

The interview was filmed prior to Vera’s loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 last month in Miami. In the interview, Dominick Cruz stated that he was hopeful that ‘Chito’ would win the gold so he could get a rematch. However, even without the gold, the former champion believes fights against Vera, and former rival Henry Cejudo, make sense.

“I have not [fought Sean O’Malley] yet. My last fight was [against Marlon Vera], and that’s why I would take a rematch with him.” Dominick Cruz stated in the interview, discussing a potential return to the UFC. “I would take a rematch with Henry Cejudo [as well]. Those are the two that are like, that I’m looking at right now.”

He continued, “I lost to those two guys… Vera was my last fight. If he wins he becomes the titleholder, and they probably won’t give me the title shot. But that’s why I’m looking for the rematch. I went three hard rounds with the guy and I know I could do well in a rematch… When it comes to O’Malley, that’s a good fight [for me]. He’s building the division well because he’s got a lot of YouTube followers. Yeah, it’s good.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC bantamweight champion? Who do you want to see Dominick Cruz fight next?

Related

Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway

Daniel Cormier explains how Max Holloway's 'pride and honor' will decide his next UFC fight after winning the BMF belt

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024
Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo's coach expects Brazilian legend to secure a "brutal" KO over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

Emerson Falcao the Muay Thai coach of Jose Aldo is expecting the former UFC featherweight champion to get a big KO win at UFC 301.

Charly Arnolt
UFC

Charly Arnolt on becoming UFC's first female Octagon announcer at UFC Vegas 91: 'I was scared!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

Charly Arnolt became the UFC’s first female Octagon announcer by stepping in for Joe Martinez mid-event at UFC Vegas 91.

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou shares a heartfelt message after his 18-month-old son passes away: "Why is life so unfair?"

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou posted a heartfelt message on social media following the death of his 18-month-old son.

Belal Muhammad
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker wants Belal Muhammad to win UFC title to see "uproar" from fans

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2024

UFC star Robert Whittaker wants to see Belal Muhammad win a world title, if only to see the uproar from MMA fans.

Alex Perez

Pros react to Alex Perez’s nasty knockout of Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024
Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 91 Bonus Report: Bogdan Guskov one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez.

Alex Perez, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Vegas 91, UFC, Results
Matheus Nicolau

UFC Vegas 91 Results: Alex Perez KO's Matheus Nicolau (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 results, including the flyweight main event between Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez.

Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC
Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 91 Results: Bogdan Guskov KO's Ryan Spann (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 results, including the co-main event between Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Knockdown, UFC 300, UFC
Max Holloway

Max Holloway reacts after Justin Gaethje isn't credited with knockdown at UFC 300: "That’s some bullsh*t"

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

Max Holloway says it is “crazy’ that Justin Gaethje wasn’t credited with knocking him down in their BMF title fight at UFC 300.