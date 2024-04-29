Dominick Cruz reveals the two names he’s targeting for his 2024 comeback: “I know I can do well”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wants to avenge a few losses.

‘The Dominator’ is in a weird stage of his career. While the former UFC bantamweight titleholder hasn’t retired from fighting, he’s also been quiet on a return for quite a while. Dominick Cruz last competed in August 2022, facing Marlon Vera. Despite some early success against ‘Chito’, the former champion wound up being knocked out in the fourth round.

Since then, Dominick Cruz hasn’t signed any deal to return, nor discussed a comeback much. While he was linked to a UFC 301 clash with Jose Aldo, that fight failed to come to fruition. ‘The King of Rio’ will instead face rising bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez at the event in Brazil early next month.

While some speculated that ‘The Dominator’ was retired, that’s not the case at all. In a recent interview with popular YouTuber Matan Even, Dominick Cruz discussed a potential return to the cage. There, the former UFC champion stated that he was eyeing rematches with Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera for his comeback.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN SLAMS ISLAM MAKHACHEV AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT AVOIDING REMATCH: “WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU FOUGHT 2 TIMES IN 6 WEEKS?

UFC bantamweight Dominick Cruz calls for rematches with Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera

The interview was filmed prior to Vera’s loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 last month in Miami. In the interview, Dominick Cruz stated that he was hopeful that ‘Chito’ would win the gold so he could get a rematch. However, even without the gold, the former champion believes fights against Vera, and former rival Henry Cejudo, make sense.

“I have not [fought Sean O’Malley] yet. My last fight was [against Marlon Vera], and that’s why I would take a rematch with him.” Dominick Cruz stated in the interview, discussing a potential return to the UFC. “I would take a rematch with Henry Cejudo [as well]. Those are the two that are like, that I’m looking at right now.”

He continued, “I lost to those two guys… Vera was my last fight. If he wins he becomes the titleholder, and they probably won’t give me the title shot. But that’s why I’m looking for the rematch. I went three hard rounds with the guy and I know I could do well in a rematch… When it comes to O’Malley, that’s a good fight [for me]. He’s building the division well because he’s got a lot of YouTube followers. Yeah, it’s good.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC bantamweight champion? Who do you want to see Dominick Cruz fight next?