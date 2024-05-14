Mike Tyson opens the door to more boxing matches after Jake Paul fight: “This seems like it’s going to be pretty fun”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t ruling out more fights after facing Jake Paul this summer.

‘Iron Mike’ is set to compete in his first professional boxing match in two decades this July. Mike Tyson last suffered a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005, and will now be facing Jake Paul this summer. The two stars will headline a Netflix-promoted event, that will go down at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

For Mike Tyson, the boxing match will be his first real one in years. While he faced fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, that bout was an exhibition. Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul will be a professionally sanctioned bout, that will go on both of their professional records. Although, the rounds will be shortened from three minutes to two.

Regardless, the former boxing champion is taking it incredibly seriously. Over the last few weeks, Mike Tyson has released footage of himself training to social media to try and quell fears that his age is an issue. At 57 years old, the gap between himself and Jake Paul in age will be the widest in boxing history for a single fight.

Mike Tyson is open to more boxing matches after facing Jake Paul

Earlier this week, the first Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson press conference went down. There, ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’ took questions from the media. However, one moment flew under the radar. During the presser Tyson seemingly left the door open to competing in more fights when asked about his boxing future.

“Hey, this seems like it’s going to be pretty fun.” Mike Tyson responded to a question at the press conference when asked if he was interested in competing again after his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. “Maybe we’ll do it again too.”

When asked if there was anyone else he was particularly interested in fighting, Mike Tyson responded: “Well, can I take care of Jake first, please?”

While Mike Tyson believes he will take care of Jake Paul this summer, ‘Iron Mike’ is currently an underdog for his boxing return. According to the current line from MGM, the 57-year-old is a +150 underdog. Meanwhile, Paul is a slight -145 betting favorite.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Who do you have winning this heavyweight clash? Tyson or Paul?