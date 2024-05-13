WATCH | Tyson Fury’s father starts bleeding after headbutting member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team

By Josh Evanoff - May 13, 2024

It seems that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight week is already off to a crazy start.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, John Fury

This Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Cat’ will finally meet. The two were scheduled to meet in December, but that bout was postponed after Tyson Fury’s harder-than-expected fight with Francis Ngannou two months prior. They were then scheduled to fight in February, but again the bout was postponed due to the Brit.

However, barring any sort of last-second issue, Oleksandr Usyk will finally get the chance to fight Tyson Fury this weekend. Earlier today, the two camps had a little bit of a run-in, and things got heated. The British boxer’s father, John, was right in the middle of it. The elder Fury has made himself a fixture at his son’s fights over the last few years.

‘Big John’ as he’s known, generally likes to make himself the center of attention. Well, that’s exactly what happened earlier today. As the two camps began interacting, it was the father of Tyson Fury who made his way to the front. There, he began yelling at one of Oleksandr Usyk’s teammates. Suddenly, the former boxer headbutted him.

Tyson Fury’s father John headbutts a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team

However, it was John Fury who got the brunt of the damage. After the blindside headbutt, the former boxer was seen with a massive gash on his forehead. Hours after the clip went viral, the man on the receiving end of the headbutt spoke out.

“I was just supporting our team.” Oleksandr Usyk team member Stanislav Stepchuk stated to Seconds Out earlier today, after the brawl involving Tyson Fury’s father. “We were only shouting ‘Usyk’. I didn’t touch him, but he went crazy… Yeah [I wanted to hit him] but because of the age difference it would not be very fair… He should not look for an actual fight because he could have a heart attack and finish in the ambulance.”

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is going to be a historic fight. The bout this Saturday night will crown the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since the great Lennox Lewis. ‘The Lion’ previously accomplished that feat well over 24 years ago, and nobody has come close since.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this heavyweight title bout? Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk?

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

